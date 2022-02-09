Animals

This football-related cat story is meowls better than that other one

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2022

Cricket might have the old ‘rain stopped play’ excuse, but football has some altogether more lively – and cute – interruptions.

Tuesday night’s Sheffield Wednesday versus Wigan Athletic fixture at Hillsborough was the purrfect example, when a cat put the players through their paces with its pitch invasion. Watch what happened.

Football journalist Joe Crann shared some other viewpoints.

Following so closely after the much less pleasant news that West Ham’s Kurt Zouma abused one of his own cats, parallels were bound to be drawn in the comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

TV presenter Rob Butler said what people were thinking.

If you were wondering what happened to the cat – it’s safe and well, though disappointed not to have played the full 90 minutes. It might have more luck at Kitten Athletic.

READ MORE

Swedish TV gives Crystal Palace pitch invader the full in-depth analysis treatment and it’s brilliant

Source Rob Staton Image Screengrab, Sheffield Wednesday