This football-related cat story is meowls better than that other one

Cricket might have the old ‘rain stopped play’ excuse, but football has some altogether more lively – and cute – interruptions.

Tuesday night’s Sheffield Wednesday versus Wigan Athletic fixture at Hillsborough was the purrfect example, when a cat put the players through their paces with its pitch invasion. Watch what happened.

Cat on the pitch at Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/0uJ67slQ9P — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2022

Football journalist Joe Crann shared some other viewpoints.

A short story from Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/nYfcMSBg96 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 9, 2022

Following so closely after the much less pleasant news that West Ham’s Kurt Zouma abused one of his own cats, parallels were bound to be drawn in the comments.

A cat ran on the pitch at Hillsborough tonight and Wigan’s Jason Kerr gave it a little tickle before carefully helping it off. Not kicked pic.twitter.com/3Blp9zVDWV — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) February 8, 2022

The revolution begins https://t.co/6PNEn6niYY — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) February 8, 2022

Timing is everything in this sport https://t.co/KZaLM4BYMb — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) February 8, 2022

Wholesome images of footballers treating a cat nicely https://t.co/4w2O6uLL30 — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) February 8, 2022

The Owl and the Pussycat… https://t.co/Qoaa03Ugvs — Fran (@CentricBlue) February 8, 2022

Pressure was on to not be a vile abusive bastard. Turns out it is remarkably easy https://t.co/g045xxVsKe — Nick (@bignickguff) February 8, 2022

Wait a meowment. Youve got to be kitten me. Was he a fur-midable opponent or was he clawful? Its fur-tunate that your players was pussy footing around it and being nice, if Zouma would have been there it would have been a cat-astrophe. — Simsimmer (@Simsimmer13) February 8, 2022

TV presenter Rob Butler said what people were thinking.

How every single animal in the world should be treated. With kindness. 👏🏻 https://t.co/vn92B6Kxdh — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) February 8, 2022

If you were wondering what happened to the cat – it’s safe and well, though disappointed not to have played the full 90 minutes. It might have more luck at Kitten Athletic.

Good news on the cat front – been told it’s been sent home with a vet who was at Hillsborough and is safe and well. 🐈‍⬛ https://t.co/nT36upOKQD — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2022

The little fella left the stadium safe and sound 🐈 pic.twitter.com/cqL4owVWmS — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 8, 2022

