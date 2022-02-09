News

Boris Johnson was pictured at a Christmas quiz with champagne and tinsel – 17 glittering responses

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2022

With impeccable timing, the latest picture from one of Downing Street’s many parties emerged online slap bang in the middle of Prime Minister’s Questions today.

And it was a real corker, the Daily Mirror’s exclusive photo showing Boris Johnson at a Christmas quiz with an open bottle of champagne and staff wearing Santa hats and tinsel.

At the time the photo was taken, London was under tier 2 restrictions banning social mixing between households. The government had explicitly told people they must not meet for Christmas parties.

Here’s the moment Johnson was asked about it at PMQs.

And here are our favourite 17 responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2