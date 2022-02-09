Anti-masker of the day
Latest in an occasional series, anti-masker of the day is won by this exchange shared by Redditor wretched_and_divine who said: ‘Spaghetti inhalation conspiracy.’
Easy mistake to make. Kind of.
‘Them: My opinion is just as good as a scientist’s!
‘Also them: You’ll breathe in carbohydrates and damage your lungs!’
Ok-Palpitation841
‘Does this cause weight gain too?’
ic2ofu
‘What are they even trying to say?
‘Edit: okay, after 50 people said carbon dioxide I now understand that it is carbon dioxide, so snarky replies only going forward please.’
Separate_Security472
