A drive thru customer decided to sing their order and got entirely the response they deserved

We’re not sure how much of a thing it is to sing your order at a drive thru but there can surely be no excuse for doing it, ever.

We only mention it because this TikTok video has just gone wildly viral and, well, have a watch for yourself.

@tanjewest I was trying to shoot my shot with the cute Starbucks worker but he turned me down before I could even try… sooo embarrassed!!! ♬ original sound – Tan

Got entirely the response they deserved.

Except it turns out it’s not entirely what it appears, and it’s probably for the best all round.

Here’s what @tanjewest, who posted the video on TikTok, said later.

“Hey everyone, you actually won’t believe what happened. I ended up banging on the drive-thru window and climbed through it. I did get him fired but now we’re on our way to our first date. Thank you all for all the love.”

And then she said this.

“He’s my husband y’all but the video wasn’t staged — we visited him at work and wanted to embarrass him so I started singing when I pulled up.”

