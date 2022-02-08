‘When the Pandemic is Finally Over’ is a little too relatable

Entertainment

The fabulous Foil Arms and Hog comedy trio have imagined how people might behave once the actual pandemic is over – but the trauma is alive and well. It’s not just funny – it’s highly relatable.

“2018, 2019, 2022 …”

We have to admit we thought it was 2018, 2019, 2020, 2020, 2020 …

Let’s take another look at those historical events.

We’re very glad to see Baby Yoda being given the respect he deserves.

Here are a few of our favourite comments.

I love the implication that 2022 will be so much better than the last two years to the point that we can talk about it.

Rach Taylor

AHAHAH this is amazing, God what a mess our world has been for the past 2 years, thanks for helping us through it lads!

Sophie Loves A Lotta Things

Brilliant, guys! Simply brilliant! Thanks for startling an actual LOL out of me with the frying pan hit 🤣

Annie Soernym

Imagine a student, coming from a checkup, boasting “I have 20/20 vision!” They’re never allowed in the classroom again (except maybe blindfolded).

Irish Eire

The way that the scientist’s wife wielded that frying pan and calmly disposed of the files suggests that this isn’t the first time she’s done this…

Molly Tate

We sort of agree with YouTube user Medlife Crisis –

Too real boys. Too real.

It isn’t the first time the guys have covered the fallout from the pandemic. This was how they saw the return to workplaces.

Exactly right.

You can find Foil Arms and Hog on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube – or, if you’re lucky, in a venue near you.

