Pics

These 13 outrageously entitled dates are simply hilarious (unless it’s you on the date, obviously)

Poke Staff. Updated February 8th, 2022

We’ve met quite a few entitled types in our time and we’ve also been on no end of bad dates (as we might have mentioned before).

But we’ve never been on a date with someone quite so entitled as one of these 13 dates from hell. And thank goodness for that.

1. ‘He had a date with destiny, and she ordered the lobster’


(via)

2. ‘Guy went on one date with a girl, waited 3 months of no contact before deciding to pick out every insecurity she probably has about herself. Claims SHE hurt his ego, then proceeds to (kind of) ask for a second date’

(via)

3. ‘Unsolicited feedback from my sisters date. Spent the whole time talking about how smart he is, and ordered a kids meal at lunch’

(via)

4. ‘Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date’

(via)

5. ‘I got this gem in my inbox last night. I’m not even mad, I finally have something worth posting. I should have told him I was on my 4th cookie when I sent my response. (His dating profile is on the left)’

(via)

6. ‘Girl on Tinder wants Korean BBQ’

(via)

7. ‘She unmatched soon after, so she wasn’t joking …’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2