Kirstie Allsopp’s quit Twitter – say farewell with these 5 most memorable times she went viral

Celebrity

Kirstie Allsopp has quit Twitter after her advice for young people seeking to buy their first home didn’t receive an entirely positive reception.

We’re not sure it’s the first time the doyen of TV property shows has left the platform, and let’s hope she’s back soon.

In the meantime, let’s look back at five of the most memorable times she went viral.

1. When she said young people can buy a house if they quit all those luxuries and move somewhere cheaper

Na I’m done, “Of course young people can afford a home – just move somewhere cheaper,” Kirstie Allsopp in the Sunday Times pic.twitter.com/aHFEyFwNMl — Ethan Lucey (@luceyethan) February 6, 2022

To be fair to Kirstie Allsopp, if you cancelled your Netflix and PureGym subscription and instead saved that £40 a month, as long as the housing market doesn’t go up at all then in just 54 years you’ll have enough for a deposit on an average house — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 6, 2022

2. When she said Covid revealed people’s ‘mealy-mouthed gutlessness’

🗣️”Before you accuse someone else of being selfish you have to be very careful” In a candid interview, Kirstie Allsopp talks about Covid, government idiocy, and what’s really going on with the royals⁠

⁠

Thread 👇🧵https://t.co/92QrIdF2vT pic.twitter.com/kiEeBUKfyv — Telegraph Magazine (@TelegraphMag) December 6, 2021

Sorry Kirstie. I admit, when I was told that I had been in a coma for 40 days I did wobble a little. I should’ve pulled myself together. Apologies. https://t.co/AuY4CNNfmZ — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 6, 2021

3. When she said this about schools reopening during the pandemic

Covid is a horrible disease but it is very, very, very rare for it to impact children. They are still at far more danger from journeys in cars, or swimming, or trampolining than Covid. Please do not let anyone persuade you otherwise. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) January 2, 2021

As much as I value the parenting advice from old iPad smashy, I really must stress [wearily fetches megaphone] YOU CAN’T SPREAD TRAMPOLINE DEATH TO YOUR GRAN https://t.co/rnNf3IIY8C — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 3, 2021

4. When she had this ‘advice’ for office workers

If your job can be done from home it can be done from abroad where wages are lower. If I had an office job I’d want to be first in the queue to get back to work and prove my worth to my employer. I am terrified by what could be on the horizon for so many. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 5, 2020

Says the baron’s daughter whose job is showing folk around a couple of houses & then waiting in a beer garden for a phone call pic.twitter.com/oUA6kw1qsX — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 5, 2020

5. When she revealed she sometimes flies in a different class to her children

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. pic.twitter.com/kS0J720w0l — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2018

Final word to Allsopp, and back to that ‘young people can buy a house if they quit all those luxuries and move somewhere cheaper’ blow-up.

Here’s what she had to say in presumably her final tweet for a while at least.

Either you think I’m an out of touch rich bitch who doesn’t get how hard it is to buy a home in many parts of the UK or you don’t. The Times can twist things as much as they want but in the end it’s down to whether you believe in my empathy, understanding & experience or not. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) February 8, 2022

READ MORE

James Blunt had the best response to Boris Johnson’s ‘tank division’ boast

Source Twitter @KirstieMAllsopp