The PM condemned the mob who yelled his Savile slur at Keir Starmer – 16 furious clapbacks

Just a week after Boris Johnson stood up in the House of Commons and implied that Keir Starmer was in some way responsible for the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile, a mob surrounded the Leader of the Opposition outside Westminster, repeating the slur.

David Lammy was with him.

No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box. Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job. pic.twitter.com/Io4JBJoHfQ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 7, 2022

A number of Tory MPs condemned the behaviour of the protesters without acknowledging the PM’s role.

All Members of Parliament must be able to go about their lives without fear of threats or intimidation. The scenes outside Parliament of people accosting @Keir_Starmer & @DavidLammy were completely unacceptable. I am in contact with the police about the incident. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 7, 2022

Appalling scenes outside Parliament today. @Keir_Starmer, @DavidLammy and all Parliamentarians should be able to go about their work without threats and intimidation. This should be condemned by all. Thank you to the police once again for providing protection. — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) February 7, 2022

I'm appalled to see footage of @Keir_Starmer being forcibly rushed into a police car, because a hostile crowd decided it was ok to hurl abuse at him. There is absolutely no excuse for intimidation or harassment in our democracy. Those responsible should be ashamed. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 7, 2022

Others, from both sides of the political divide, knew where they believed the responsibility to lie.

What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling. It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 7, 2022

This is dreadful that @Keir_Starmer has had to face this, it is not acceptable. We must be better than this. Words and actions have consequences @BorisJohnson would do well to reflect on this. https://t.co/HHdXxJcwGx — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) February 7, 2022

Appalling threats & abuse aimed at @Keir_Starmer & @DavidLammy as they walked by Parliament today. Shd never have any place in our democracy. Thank you @metpoliceuk for support. For mob to be using same vile conspiracy theories as Boris Johnson brings even more shame on this PM — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) February 7, 2022

Of course, the PM also posted his condemnation.

The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable. I thank the police for responding swiftly. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 7, 2022

People were less than convinced that his words went far enough.

They were responding to your own deliberate & despicable lies. But you know this, ‘Big Dog’. https://t.co/gIia2nooon — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 7, 2022

I presume there will be a follow up Tweet apologising for your outrageous remarks in the Commons which directly provoked these appalling scenes. You should immediately go to the House and make a statement apologising. It's the right thing to do. Do. The. Right. Thing. https://t.co/vuelQ7u77o — Iain Dale ⚒️ (@IainDale) February 7, 2022

There's a pretty massive elephant in the room here https://t.co/Dk6RW6HvgE — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) February 7, 2022

"Hey, he defends sex offenders", lies the PM. "HE DEFENDS SEX OFFENDERS" shouts a mob. "This behaviour is disgraceful" says the PM "……." say Tory MPs You spineless, irresponsible toadies https://t.co/nzYEqkHV1p — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 7, 2022

