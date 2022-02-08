Celebrity

A 2-year-old clip of Joe Rogan shows him calling anti-vaxxers “wackos”

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 8th, 2022

You’ve probably seen reports of the row over Spotify giving a platform to podcaster Joe Rogan, who has shared dangerous theories relating to the pandemic, not to mention his historic use of racial slurs.

A number of artists, beginning with Neil Young, have asked for their content to be removed from the platform.

Despite taking the side of Rogan against the artists calling him out, Spotify deleted more than 100 back episodes of his podcast.

Some people, such as Donald Trump Jr. have suggested that the backlash against Rogan’s misinformation and racism is an attack on free speech.

A clip of Rogan’s show, The Joe Rogan Experience, from March 2020 – in which he discussed Covid-19 with epidemiologist Michael Osterholm – has emerged to show what he thought before he discovered he could monetise criticising vaccines.

There’s a reason why cases of Polio are so tiny, there’s a reason why smallpox went away – it’s because of vaccines.

The extraordinary clip turned up on Twitter, where people couldn’t help but comment on the change of heart.

This contrast between his different standpoints shows just how far down the rabbithole he’s fallen.

