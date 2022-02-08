A 2-year-old clip of Joe Rogan shows him calling anti-vaxxers “wackos”

Celebrity

You’ve probably seen reports of the row over Spotify giving a platform to podcaster Joe Rogan, who has shared dangerous theories relating to the pandemic, not to mention his historic use of racial slurs.

joe rogan’s spotify wrapped has leaked pic.twitter.com/jBapJYH9Nm — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) February 7, 2022

A number of artists, beginning with Neil Young, have asked for their content to be removed from the platform.

Crosby, Stills and Nash have now all joined Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Mary trump and others in leaving Spotify in protest against Rogan propaganda. 🙃 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 4, 2022

Despite taking the side of Rogan against the artists calling him out, Spotify deleted more than 100 back episodes of his podcast.

Dear @Spotify If there is nothing wrong with what Joe Rogan said why the fuck did you delete 110 episodes of his show? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 8, 2022

Some people, such as Donald Trump Jr. have suggested that the backlash against Rogan’s misinformation and racism is an attack on free speech.

This isn't about "free speech". The government is not punishing Joe Rogan. Private citizens are deciding they no longer want to give their own money and content to Spotify while Joe Rogan fans apparently believe that he and Spotify are entitled to our money and artists' content. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 6, 2022

I can’t get over the extreme lengths people are going to in order to defend Joe Rogan saying the N Word. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) February 8, 2022

So, to recap, it's good to ban books like To Kill a Mockingbird, or Maus, but it's cancel culture to ask Spotify to let Joe Rogan go. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 6, 2022

A clip of Rogan’s show, The Joe Rogan Experience, from March 2020 – in which he discussed Covid-19 with epidemiologist Michael Osterholm – has emerged to show what he thought before he discovered he could monetise criticising vaccines.

There’s a reason why cases of Polio are so tiny, there’s a reason why smallpox went away – it’s because of vaccines.

The extraordinary clip turned up on Twitter, where people couldn’t help but comment on the change of heart.

Just look how much has Joe Rogan changed in just a couple of years. He was praising vaccines and saying he’s afraid of antivaxxers who will not get it. What happen @joerogan pic.twitter.com/zYYd9uQFL6 — Dave The Bronx Bull⚒️ 🇩🇴 (@kingbullyo) February 4, 2022

Absolutely incredible. Joe Rogan became the very thing he called out at the beginning of the pandemic: pic.twitter.com/Kqof71L5tB — David Doel (@daviddoel) February 4, 2022

holy shit dude https://t.co/up2pQLWJPO — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 5, 2022

This contrast between his different standpoints shows just how far down the rabbithole he’s fallen.

joe rogan vs. joe rogan pic.twitter.com/RNLim9nic9 — John Kerr (@JohnnyHeatWave) February 5, 2022

