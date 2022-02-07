News

This reporter hilariously summed up the misery of February and went wildly viral

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2022

February might be the shortest month but it also feels like the longest one and surely no-one nails it better than reporter Kevin Killeen in this video which has just gone wildly viral.

It’s a report made for Missouri-based KMOX a few years back but people have been enjoying it all over again because it’s just so good (and so true).

Most relatable thing we’ll see this month (and you can follow Kevin – @kmoxkilleen on Twitter – here).

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Source Kevin Killon Twitter @_lil_i_am