This reporter hilariously summed up the misery of February and went wildly viral

February might be the shortest month but it also feels like the longest one and surely no-one nails it better than reporter Kevin Killeen in this video which has just gone wildly viral.

It’s a report made for Missouri-based KMOX a few years back but people have been enjoying it all over again because it’s just so good (and so true).

happy feb who wanna hunker over a bowl of chili pic.twitter.com/jSMbXR3u65 — lillem dafoe (@_lil_i_am) February 1, 2022

Most relatable thing we’ll see this month (and you can follow Kevin – @kmoxkilleen on Twitter – here).

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Just about when I lost faith in solid investigative journalism, this absolute genius rolls in with this golden piece on “February”… 🕵️‍♂️ Hand him the Pulitzer Prize without question and his own News Channel I can subscribe to…😂😂😂. Hahahaha! https://t.co/9YtuNWQ3AH — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) February 5, 2022

the best news segment i’ve seen pretty much ever. the raw damaged poetry of it. like Werner Herzog assessing St. Louis https://t.co/aYneZ962av — Good Willsmith (@GoodWillsmith) February 3, 2022

“Everybody is itchy, tired and irritable. The birds who can afford it have gone to Florida. If you can live trough February, you will live another year.” 😂😂🙈 https://t.co/F78zTYPOVI — Japke-d. Bouma (@Japked) February 5, 2022

“something that’s been bothering you for a long time is out there. what is it? you can almost see the shape of it when all the color is gone, when life is stripped down to the starkness that is february.” whole thing is poetry!!! now time for some carbohydrates and lotions https://t.co/4Eb078uDTR — rosemary donahue (@rosadona) February 5, 2022

Source Kevin Killon Twitter @_lil_i_am