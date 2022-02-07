These tornado sirens ‘accidentally harmonised’ and it’s a thing of unexpected beauty

Videos

Not sure we’ve ever written about tornado sirens before but then again we’re not sure they’ve ever sounded quite so lovely as this.

It’s a quartet of tornado sirens that accidentally ended up harmonising with each other and it just went viral on Reddit because, well, have a listen for yourself.

And here are just a few things people said about it.

‘This sounds like the perfect song intro for any post apocalyptic game.’

NoisyDromedary ‘This literally the most “the calm before the storm” moment ever.’

ObviousReins ‘Interstellar ending!’

lord_hibiskus ‘Or ending for Kubrick’s film.’

Shady_hatter ‘Imagine grandma goes outside to get the mail and thinks it’s the second of coming of Christ.’

Zehn39 ‘Its the rapture wtf.’

bayanirodriguez

Not everyone was convinced however, with some people saying it must surely be fake.

‘Wasn’t the overwhelming consensus that this was fake.’

Kush_And_Cobbler ‘I was just thinking…How do they “harmonize” if they’re presumably all the same tone, unless they’re not the same tone, but then, why wouldn’t they be the same tone.’

Enough_Tap_1221 ‘If there at different distances from the person, and turning at different points to each other, they can fade in and out of loudness (as you can hear) and have different pitches. I’m guessing this vid is when they all started spinning at the right offsets so that in the middle they sync up.’

IThinkImNateDogg

Let’s hope it’s not just a lot of hot air.

Source Reddit u/dump_acc_