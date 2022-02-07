Sooz Kempner’s version of Nadine Dorries’ BBC Breakfast interview says the quiet parts out loud

Entertainment

Nadine Dorries seems to have appointed herself Defender-in-Chief of the beleaguered prime minister, as other MPs hand in letters of no confidence and aides flee – not so much left, right and centre as right, right and centre-right.

She told Channel 4 that the PM tells the truth, snarled at the BBC and called disgruntled MPs a handful of egos.

But Dorries’ very odd behaviour during an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt really grabbed Twitter’s attention.

Charlie Stayt: Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24-hours? Nadine Dorries – Why are you asking me that question Charlie Stayt: I'd like to know Nadine Dorries: we've communicated Charlie Stayt: I'm really confused, is that a difficult question?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/InMqfHytjS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2022

How Nadine Dorries looks at me vs how she looks at Charlie Stayt:#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/Rl2nfct3zQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 5, 2022

#BBCBreakfast Charlie Stayt’s face as @NadineDorries manages to turn a simple question into a ‘gotcha’ on herself was hilarious. You can see Charlie thinking this is weirdest interview he’s done in a long time. — The Last Blairite #TrueLabour (@LastBlairite) February 5, 2022

The incident inspired the very talented – and, it turns out, speedy – Sooz Kempner to record her own version, in which she reads between the lines of the MP’s belligerence.

It’s a thing of beauty.

Nadine Dorries BBC Breakfast interview in full. pic.twitter.com/clrOeKPZeT — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 5, 2022

Right, well it seems to me like you wish you could speak to the prime minister, the actual prime minister. Erm, he’s a really good prime minister and he must be, because he picked me – a published author – to be on his front bench.

He speaks to me and he thinks about me all the time, and he never thinks about you, Charlie.

As much as we think Sooz did an amazing job of getting Ms. Dorries to say the quiet part out loud, there’s no excuse for this –

Right…so…I won't call em out but…two people I've noticed so far have commented thinking my Nadine Dorries video is the real interview. I SUPPOSE you could not know…that Nadine Dorries…doesn't wear a £5.99 white bob wig but…did they think this was really Charlie Stayt? pic.twitter.com/FniRJnqTuL — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

Sooz’s take was a lot more successful than the original.

The funniest comedian working today. https://t.co/OoK4bHYCCL — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 5, 2022

Watch this please….. It is hilarious.. https://t.co/jgJTYH8cvd — Victor Meldrew (@VictorM81221043) February 5, 2022

This is incredibly funny. And also kind of tragic. Because this woman (or the "real" version of this woman) is actually our Culture Secretary. Yup, in "real life". https://t.co/JBaVlmHDlT — Christina Patterson (@queenchristina_) February 5, 2022

OMG, Sooz, I’m getting real Caroline Aherne vibes from this and I mean that as a massive compliment. — Tom Gregory (@MajorTomCom) February 5, 2022

Bonus – there’s also this deleted scene.

Deleted scene (had to edit the entire video down from over 3 minutes so my romantic ending had to go) pic.twitter.com/XU1XPE2dfc — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

If you don’t already follow Sooz, now is the best time to remedy that, or you could chip in to support her comedy here.

Source Sooz Kempner Image Screengrab