Sooz Kempner’s version of Nadine Dorries’ BBC Breakfast interview says the quiet parts out loud

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2022

Nadine Dorries seems to have appointed herself Defender-in-Chief of the beleaguered prime minister, as other MPs hand in letters of no confidence and aides flee – not so much left, right and centre as right, right and centre-right.

She told Channel 4 that the PM tells the truth, snarled at the BBC and called disgruntled MPs a handful of egos.

But Dorries’ very odd behaviour during an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt really grabbed Twitter’s attention.

The incident inspired the very talented – and, it turns out, speedy – Sooz Kempner to record her own version, in which she reads between the lines of the MP’s belligerence.

It’s a thing of beauty.

Right, well it seems to me like you wish you could speak to the prime minister, the actual prime minister. Erm, he’s a really good prime minister and he must be, because he picked me – a published author – to be on his front bench.

He speaks to me and he thinks about me all the time, and he never thinks about you, Charlie.

As much as we think Sooz did an amazing job of getting Ms. Dorries to say the quiet part out loud, there’s no excuse for this –

Sooz’s take was a lot more successful than the original.

Bonus – there’s also this deleted scene.

If you don’t already follow Sooz, now is the best time to remedy that, or you could chip in to support her comedy here.

