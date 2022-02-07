Videos

Michael Spicer’s Room Next Door manages to make sense of Nadine Dorries and it’s brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated February 7th, 2022

You’ll be familiar now with the great Michael Spicer and his ‘room next door’ sketches.

You might also have seen some of culture secretary Nadine Dorries’s string of car crash TV interviews, of which this weekend’s effort on BBC Breakfast was surely the grisliest.

Now Michael has turned his ‘room next door’ gaze on it and it’s just fabulous.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

