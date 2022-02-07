Michael Spicer’s Room Next Door manages to make sense of Nadine Dorries and it’s brilliant

Videos

You’ll be familiar now with the great Michael Spicer and his ‘room next door’ sketches.

You might also have seen some of culture secretary Nadine Dorries’s string of car crash TV interviews, of which this weekend’s effort on BBC Breakfast was surely the grisliest.

Charlie Stayt: Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24-hours? Nadine Dorries – Why are you asking me that question Charlie Stayt: I’d like to know Nadine Dorries: we’ve communicated Charlie Stayt: I’m really confused, is that a difficult question?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/InMqfHytjS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2022

Now Michael has turned his ‘room next door’ gaze on it and it’s just fabulous.

the room next door – Nadine Dorries pic.twitter.com/fryP4XsPwq — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 7, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

This is pure genius. @MrMichaelSpicer narrating what some might think, the impossible, an interview with Nadine Dorries. I swear Nadine uses “The Prime Minister and I have communicated” as an equivalent to pleading the 5th in US court. Priceless. pic.twitter.com/dFFSa7HJhS — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 7, 2022

“You pink maniac” hahaaaaa!! — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) February 7, 2022

Oh M. I am weeping. Pink maniac and hopeless moth are my new go to phrases. — Corrie Corfield (@corrie_corfield) February 7, 2022

The one I’ve been waiting for 😱😱😱 https://t.co/g0aAj8G3VF — Emmselk #UnitedInDiversity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@Emms2021) February 7, 2022

“You hopeless moth” – that’s the line that finally cracked me. — Tom PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) February 7, 2022

The timely return of the man in the room next door #hopelessmoth https://t.co/xYOscs2azJ — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) February 7, 2022

Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer)