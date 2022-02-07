This Six Nations clip has gone viral because it reveals Gabby Logan’s ‘magic powers’

Celebrity

Viewers of BBC’s coverage of Scotland’s Six Nations rugby victory over England were treated to an unexpected sideshow in the form of some casual pyrokinesis from Gabby Logan.

She enjoyed seeing her sorcery.

She wasn’t the only one – and people spotted something else unusual.

1.

I have sooooo many questions.

1. What is this power?

2. Where are her legs?

3. Did she have to give her legs to get this power?

4. Is she available for children's parties?

5. Did I leave the immersion on? https://t.co/6Ew8egWiVh — Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) February 5, 2022

2.

Magical powers and, seemingly, no legs. https://t.co/6cElXVBGpT — Thom Hetherington (@ThomHetheringto) February 5, 2022

3.

Gaby Logan needs to be in the next Xmen movie. https://t.co/XJmh3AQc8L — krish kandiah (@krishk) February 5, 2022

4.

This is sensational 😂 https://t.co/rx2p28AaII — Jack Murley (@jack_murley) February 5, 2022

5.

6.

This is absolutely amazing. https://t.co/Cj7m5FL9Pf — Iain Sisson (@i_am_iain) February 5, 2022

7.

😂😂 Gabby Logan hosting the Quidditch World Cup today 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/XwxPrNR0vq — Russell Boyce (@RussellBoyce1) February 5, 2022

8.

Not a patch on Matt Taylor turning out the floodlights. pic.twitter.com/FURsQVj0Ye — bmrcsr (@bmrcsr) February 5, 2022

9.

Big fan of Gabby Logan outing herself as a witch pic.twitter.com/jZNlUu3gnm — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) February 5, 2022

10.

You think that's impressive?

When she reaches Lvl 8 Pundit she can summon the ghostly shade of Brian Clough to smite her enemies. — Johnny Aneurysm (@Bincedmeef) February 5, 2022

11.

I see you ‘flame thrower’ @GabbyLogan and I raise you….. 🔥 💨 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaSFAhNHZC — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) February 6, 2022

Of course, it all pales into insignificance beside the supernatural skills of Rafa Benitez.

Who remembers when Rafa Benitez had magical powers? https://t.co/bWphfIqRrU — ZOO Magazine (@ZOO) February 9, 2015

