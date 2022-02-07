Celebrity

This Six Nations clip has gone viral because it reveals Gabby Logan’s ‘magic powers’

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2022

Viewers of BBC’s coverage of Scotland’s Six Nations rugby victory over England were treated to an unexpected sideshow in the form of some casual pyrokinesis from Gabby Logan.

She enjoyed seeing her sorcery.

She wasn’t the only one – and people spotted something else unusual.

Of course, it all pales into insignificance beside the supernatural skills of Rafa Benitez.

This sports broadcast was made so much better by the two blokes fighting with hand sanitisers behind her back

Source Dan Richardson Image Screengrab