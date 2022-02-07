Boris Johnson’s new press chief’s first day in the job had people facepalming into next week – 21 reactions worth saluting

News

It’s been a big day for Boris Johnson’s new communications director Guto Harri.

Hari, who worked for Johnson back when he was London mayor (and famously took the knee on GB News during a brief stint on the knee) has been sharing what he’s been up to during his first day in the job.

And it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone)’s been entirely impressed, after the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg shared the story so far, such as it is.

It prompted no end of comments as you might imagine and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to and here are 21 of the very best.

1.

Absolutely fair play to Guto Harri, who’s gone in there on day one and decided that what Downing Street definitely needs at the moment is a full on king of epic banter. https://t.co/tzUTfRgdgd — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 7, 2022

2.

I am so very deeply tired of being governed by this collection of morons and halfwits. https://t.co/MnmwxJoepa — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 7, 2022

3.

This has to be a parody thread. It can’t be real. It just can’t. https://t.co/6WAOCpOjvW — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 7, 2022

4.

How perfect that Bunter’s new communication’s officer will, after today’s first disastrous outing, almost certainly be told to not open his mouth again. It’s all going very well. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) February 7, 2022

5.

So many people still struggling with the impacts and trauma of Covid, or worrying about the spiraling costs of living…but for Boris & Co it’s all just a bit of a laugh.

This isn’t funny – in the current circumstances, it is offensive. https://t.co/dGi6Fvm4VX — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 7, 2022

6.

"He's not a complete clown"

– Guto Harri on Boris Johnson An absolutely glowing endorsement right up there with "Fred West lays a lovely patio" — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) February 7, 2022

7.

8.

“He’s not a complete clown; he’s a very likeable character,” Guto Harri says of Boris Johnson. The National Association of Clowns are no doubt drafting a very strong complaint. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) February 7, 2022

9.

Guto Harri: a very British mix of Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer and Alan Partridge. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) February 7, 2022

10.

Who the hell are these people and where the hell do they find each other. https://t.co/c6W2qX1xb9 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 7, 2022

11.