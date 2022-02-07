Celebrity

Bill Murray’s got this spectacular golf shot down to a tee

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2022

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament ended on Sunday, with golfer Tom Hoge taking the laurels, but many of the crowd were there to spot their favourite celebrities.

Among the stars taking a swing at it were rapper Macklemore, comedian Ray Romano and actors Andy Garcia and Chris O’Donnell, but it was Bill Murray who had the best moment of the tournament, when he did this –

That’s confidence for you – plus decades of practice.

Tweeters loved it as much as the Pebble Beach crowd.

It wasn’t the first time he’d put on a bit of a show, either. Here he is, leading the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday for Chris Stroud.

You can take the entertainer away from the stage …

Source @PGATOUR H/T cbsssports Image Screengrab