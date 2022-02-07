Bill Murray’s got this spectacular golf shot down to a tee

Celebrity

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament ended on Sunday, with golfer Tom Hoge taking the laurels, but many of the crowd were there to spot their favourite celebrities.

Among the stars taking a swing at it were rapper Macklemore, comedian Ray Romano and actors Andy Garcia and Chris O’Donnell, but it was Bill Murray who had the best moment of the tournament, when he did this –

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022

That’s confidence for you – plus decades of practice.

Tweeters loved it as much as the Pebble Beach crowd.

Bill Murray somehow made golf look a bit cool. pic.twitter.com/f3U0TtVviP — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) February 6, 2022

No one is smoother than Bill Murray

pic.twitter.com/uYYHpd61uI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2022

Me in Mini Golf today in Jupiter when I got revenge on the wife with a 4 shot win https://t.co/Xq0EZWIeMZ — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) February 5, 2022

Bill Murray legend pic.twitter.com/oth8Y8qjQ1 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 5, 2022

It wasn’t the first time he’d put on a bit of a show, either. Here he is, leading the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday for Chris Stroud.

A birthday serenade on the first tee for @ChrisStroudPGA courtesy of Bill Murray. pic.twitter.com/HsXDnwMzib — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) February 3, 2022

You can take the entertainer away from the stage …

READ MORE

Bill Murray wins golf shot of the week

Source @PGATOUR H/T cbsssports Image Screengrab