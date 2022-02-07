Bill Murray’s got this spectacular golf shot down to a tee
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament ended on Sunday, with golfer Tom Hoge taking the laurels, but many of the crowd were there to spot their favourite celebrities.
Among the stars taking a swing at it were rapper Macklemore, comedian Ray Romano and actors Andy Garcia and Chris O’Donnell, but it was Bill Murray who had the best moment of the tournament, when he did this –
Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp
That’s confidence for you – plus decades of practice.
Tweeters loved it as much as the Pebble Beach crowd.
Bill Murray somehow made golf look a bit cool. pic.twitter.com/f3U0TtVviP
No one is smoother than Bill Murray
pic.twitter.com/uYYHpd61uI
Me in Mini Golf today in Jupiter when I got revenge on the wife with a 4 shot win https://t.co/Xq0EZWIeMZ
Bill Murray legend pic.twitter.com/oth8Y8qjQ1
The flex. https://t.co/wtHXyCeQly
It wasn’t the first time he’d put on a bit of a show, either. Here he is, leading the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday for Chris Stroud.
A birthday serenade on the first tee for @ChrisStroudPGA courtesy of Bill Murray. pic.twitter.com/HsXDnwMzib
You can take the entertainer away from the stage …
