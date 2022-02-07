Celebrity

Adam Kay’s viral thread about the Queen’s accidental data share is a lesson for everyone

Poke Staff. Updated February 8th, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the 6th of February 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, which means she has now been the monarch for 70 years.

To celebrate the milestone, the Royal Family Twitter account – because that’s a thing now – released several photos of the Queen with her despatch boxes, which hold important documents of state for Her Majesty’s perusal.

This was the most recent.

The image was the focus of many well-wishes sent via Twitter, which we’ve no doubt Her Maj spotted as she scrolled through, looking for jokes to send to the family WhatsApp group.

There were some less serious reactions.

Comedian and best-selling author of This is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay, used the tweet to make a very important point about the dangers of putting sensitive information in photos on the internet, and the thread went viral.

We can hardly believe the Queen’s social media manager let this happen.

We’re very grateful to Adam for going to these lengths for everybody’s benefit. You wouldn’t get this from any other guy.

The thread has been shared 53,000 times, liked more than 126,000 times and has more than 16 million impressions. Here are just a few reactions.

Lawyer Rabia Chaudry said what a lot of people were probably thinking.

At the time of writing, you can catch the adaptation of This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Wishaw as Adam, on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. or on iPlayer.

