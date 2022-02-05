What is humanity’s worst creation? 17 likely winners

Life

To the casual observer, it seems as though sliced bread and the wheel are the best things humans have ever dreamt up, though there’s clearly a lot to be said for chocolate, the internal combustion engine and those little ring pulls that mean you can have beans on toast without breaking out the tin opener.

Over on Reddit, u/god_of_melon wasn’t interested in humanity’s best achievements, but their worst.

In your opinion, what is humanity’s worst invention/creation?

So …what ideas did Redditors wish people had just kept to themselves?

As you might expect, a lot of answers cropped up many times – guns, nuclear weapons, plastic, social media and religion figured highly. But there were also these –

1.

Unskippable YouTube ads.

dailytrespasser

2.

Sharp corners of the bedside table. Just fucking smooth them out.

INEkit-2007



Via

3.

The combover.

vacri

4.

Reality TV that’s nothing close to actual reality.

moteya1508

5.

The kardashians.

BigManJJ2102



Via

6.

The cats movie.

dragonslayer694296

7.

Crocs.

FungadooFred



Via

8.

Pop up ads.

jehacas74

9.