13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

1. ‘Dang, my 250 million year old salt has expired’

(via @BobGolen)

2. ‘My dad asked me if I wanted an egg sandwich. I’m not even mad, this is genius!’

(via u/SamManiac1998)

3. ‘Staying at an AirBnB and my fiancé made me a temperature gauge for the shower’

(via u/TerpinOne)

4. ‘Only one person in this photo felt like wearing a mask’

(via u/diverareyouok)

5. ‘Just bought my first house at 26. this is where hard work and determination gets you’

(via @emmalition)

6. ‘Keep your mask on at all times’

(via u/juicy_chase)

7. ‘Found in a patient’s crack before a colonoscopy’

(via u/DJ_SlapNasty)

8. ‘My brother who lives a few states away sent me a letter through the mail’



(via u/mylesk21)

9. ‘A sneak peek at upcoming Netflix original movies …’

(via u/Common_Coyote_3)

10. ‘I told my husband I’d never won a trophy, so he got this made for me’

(via u/_queefer_sutherland_

)

11. ‘Parents got snowed in at the lake house. Mom sent me this and said “your father and his friend are out of control”



(via u/jaxonya)

12. ‘Firefox on Windows’

(via u/Jessyasperge)

13. ‘Canada Tourism’

(via yu/YarraYarra)

