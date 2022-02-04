Weird World

This ‘pepper down the chimney’ appeal is amusing and bemusing in equal measure

Poke Staff. Updated February 4th, 2022

An urgent appeal involving offensively inscribed peppers has gone viral and it might be one of this week’s best things.

It was shared on Twitter by @ez_angus and it’s fair to say it caught people’s attention.

And here it is again in close-up just in case that’s tricky to read.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @ez_angus