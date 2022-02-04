This ‘pepper down the chimney’ appeal is amusing and bemusing in equal measure

Weird World

An urgent appeal involving offensively inscribed peppers has gone viral and it might be one of this week’s best things.

It was shared on Twitter by @ez_angus and it’s fair to say it caught people’s attention.

WTF is going on in Pittsburgh?? pic.twitter.com/Nyg3PVgwUe — Angus “nonlinear parallel trends” Grier (@ez_angus) February 2, 2022

And here it is again in close-up just in case that’s tricky to read.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Jesus as a violent pepper-avenger is a Netflix show I’d totally watch — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 2, 2022

If you can throw a pepper down a chimney from the street, it’s not clear how worried you are about divine intervention. — Angus “nonlinear parallel trends” Grier (@ez_angus) February 2, 2022

“I have a one of a kind relationship with Christ” is peak American protestantism. Just perfection — Lucerne Bolvin (@LucerneBolvin) February 2, 2022

It makes me want to throw a pepper down the chimney. — deepnhearttx (@deepnhearttx) February 2, 2022

I am so damn tempted to call this person — Beige Trundullbush (@BamboozledIdiot) February 2, 2022

Conference me in — Highball Wilson (@Roadie762) February 2, 2022

I dunno…”I never made an enemy” but “Christ has harmed people for me” sounds kinda sus — tomofoxie (@FeelingRoguish) February 2, 2022

Source Twitter @ez_angus