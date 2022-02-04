A Telegraph writer compared Boris Johnson to an ‘Ocean’s 11 conman’ and you’ll be hollering into next week

Videos

There was no end of memorable moments on Thursday’s Question Time on BBC1, including Dr Rosena Allin-Khan’s Question Time takedown of Partygate and the anti-vaxxer who tried to school an immunology professor.

And there was also this, Daily Telegraph writer and historian Tim Stanley who had an unlikely comparison up his sleeve for embattled Boris Johnson.

And @hannahrosewoods, the fellow writer and historian who shared the clip on Twitter, surely speaks for us all.

I am just so embarrassed pic.twitter.com/lDtHPqTjqk — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) February 4, 2022

And it got entirely the responses it deserved.

1.

The view expressed in this video is one you could only hold if absolutely nothing is at stake for you and you view politics as a spectator sport https://t.co/gldul2jiyL — Jon Stone (@joncstone) February 4, 2022

2.

He might as well have just sat there and said “it’s all just a fucking game for me and my tweerpy mates and we usually win” — Ethan (@EthanJ1982) February 4, 2022

3.

I guess if you haven’t lost a loved one to Johnson’s incompetence or your job due to Brexit or been driven to using food banks or choosing between heating and eating then yes, seeing if Johnson can get away with his lies is fun. pic.twitter.com/cg55xh9YvM — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 4, 2022

4.

The party of economic competence there, having it's outriders proudly compare their government to a heist film — Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) February 4, 2022

5.

Tim Stanley compares Johnson to the loveable conmen in Oceans 11. In that case, the heroes were raiding the coffers of a dodgy Casino. In Johnson’s case, he’s raiding the income of every man, woman and child in the UK. https://t.co/TaKzo0p1xH — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) February 4, 2022

6.

It’s a particular form of vulgar privilege that allows people to think about politics in these terms. — Leo Birch (@leobirch) February 4, 2022

7.

“Our leader is a conman but it’s ok as I love making a living out of it” pic.twitter.com/JzMxYaHcCs — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 4, 2022

8.

Yep and calling his own PM, and I quote, “… A CON MAN…”. Not quite the defence he seems to think it is! — Daz Ball (@dazcb71) February 4, 2022

9.

Oh my goodness me. https://t.co/XZ2LmoLvuo — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 4, 2022

10.

'I know that yes, technically I'm a hostage, but in a way I've come to love this windowless room and radiator I'm chained to.' 😳 — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) February 4, 2022

11.

I heard it as more ‘no you don’t understand, I *like* watching him fleece you’ — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) February 4, 2022

