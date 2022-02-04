Videos

A Telegraph writer compared Boris Johnson to an ‘Ocean’s 11 character’ and you’ll be hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2022

There was no end of memorable moments on Thursday’s Question Time on BBC1, including Dr Rosena Allin-Khan’s Question Time takedown of Partygate and the anti-vaxxer who tried to school an immunology professor.

And there was also this, Daily Telegraph writer and historian Tim Stanley who had an unlikely comparison up his sleeve for embattled Boris Johnson.

And @hannahrosewoods, the fellow writer and historian who shared the clip on Twitter, surely speaks for us all.

And it got entirely the responses it deserved.

