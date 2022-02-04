Jonathan Pie telling Americans why Brits are so f*cked off with Boris Johnson is fabulously done

Celebrity

Comedian Tom Walker has just gone wildly viral with this video of his fictional reporter Jonathan Pie explaining to Americans why British people hate Boris Johnson so much.

It’s a New York Times opinion piece which has been getting huge amounts of love on Twitter and is well worth seven minutes of your time.

“Seriously I can just come out and say it? Call him a liar?” asks @JonathanPieNews, a fictional broadcast reporter created and performed by comedian Tom Walker, in a satirical video about Britain’s Prime Minister.

“God bless America.” https://t.co/Hu6Q6q8TBp pic.twitter.com/ojr8Pb1d0S — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) February 4, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people have been saying about it.

Fantastic piece of satire. As incredulous as it appears to be, this is actually where we are. https://t.co/gHp1DnAJYP — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2022

Why does everyone keep sending me this? (It’s brilliant, as ever.) https://t.co/YJq5rhiXrY — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 4, 2022

Holy Hell this is fantastic https://t.co/bqnNv0IdSF — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) February 4, 2022

“They show open distain for all the things good about the NHS, the welfare state, teachers and judges, the courts, they hate the BBC and allow corporations to churn sewage into our rivers and beaches”. I told you word was getting out. https://t.co/RlFwJDSh32 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) February 4, 2022

Last word to the man himself.

This appears to have caused a lot of outrage, but I will make this absolutely clear: I will NOT retract my Scotch egg comment. I stand by it 100%. https://t.co/mUNVsuqATd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 4, 2022

