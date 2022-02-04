Celebrity

Jonathan Pie telling Americans why Brits are so f*cked off with Boris Johnson is fabulously done

Poke Staff. Updated February 4th, 2022

Comedian Tom Walker has just gone wildly viral with this video of his fictional reporter Jonathan Pie explaining to Americans why British people hate Boris Johnson so much.

It’s a New York Times opinion piece which has been getting huge amounts of love on Twitter and is well worth seven minutes of your time.

And here are just a few of the many things people have been saying about it.

Last word to the man himself.

Follow @JonathanPieNews on Twitter here.

READ MORE

19 favourite things people are saying about Boris Johnson right now

Source Twitter @nytopinion