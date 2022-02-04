Dr Rosena Allin-Khan’s Question Time takedown of Partygate was powerful and heartbreaking

News

This Thursday’s Question Time had been the subject of controversy even before it began, with the BBC inviting unvaccinated audience members to discuss their positions, in front of a panel including immunologist Professor Robin Shattock.

the face of the poor medical expert having to listen to #antivaxxers on this idiotic #bbcqt special episode pic.twitter.com/wKt8iEslha — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 3, 2022

Also present were frontline NHS doctor, Labour’s Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, NHS Federation Chair Victor Adebowale, Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley and Conservative MP Crispin Blunt.

When Blunt tried to toe the party line and whitewash partygate by comparing it to Boris Johnson’s smear of Keir Starmer as culpable for the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile, Dr. Allin-Khan wasn’t prepared to stand for it.

“His staff were packing suitcases full of alcohol, working out which spad was going to be the DJ, while people in this room were probably burying their families”@DrRosena says the Prime Minister’s apology over 'Partygate' was “cheap and insincere”. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/9vFe8q6Yaz — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 3, 2022

“When I took iPads to the bedside of dying people so their three children under six could say goodbye, there is absolutely no justification for the pain that they have felt that could possibly be explained away by a cheap apology, an insincere cheap apology, by the Prime Minister.”

Imagine trying to interrupt that.

There was a lot of praise for her powerful condemnation – including this.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has just made more sense in 34 seconds than Boris Johnson has in his entire time as Prime Minister. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/DoS51JIxS9 — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 3, 2022

Well said thank you.

Even the Sue Gray update in its limited form was clearly damming of the indefensible behaviour and leadership in no.10. The lies which followed were a further insult to ALL of us who have made so many sacrifices. A fake apology won't do. #JohnsonOut10 — Emily Beavan (@Lothwen) February 3, 2022

Crispin Blunt really shouldn’t take on DR Rosena Allin-Khan This is 1 minute of gold Labour need to send her out to speak more often, she’s never going to take prisoners 🔥🔥🔥 #bbcqt #questiontime #toriesout pic.twitter.com/Eg68bpxKnt — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) February 3, 2022

It wasn’t the only thing Dr. Allin-Khan had to say about Boris Johnson. We’ll leave this here.

Boris Johnson's track record shows why he's not fit to lead the country.#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/sojzfqDQPc — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) February 3, 2022

