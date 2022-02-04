Close Encounters of the Third Kind would have a very different outcome if the humans were bad at music

Entertainment

It’s always a joy to catch up with Matt Highton’s creative output, and his latest post is no exception.

He has imagined what it might be like if the humans trying to communicate with the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind were just not up to the musical challenge.

Watch what happens.

He shared the funny edit, suggested to him by @iamkateherron, on Twitter, where people thought it was out of this world.

I pitched this idea to @MattHighton and he’s not only gone and made it but also made it so much better ❤️ Thank you! Check it out and his other vids because they are a constant source of joy ☀️ 👽 https://t.co/4lMeKGCKeQ — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) February 2, 2022

So excellently funny https://t.co/DsH4dp05f3 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 3, 2022

Ah, that feeling when a guest at the function we're playing asks if they can sing a number with us, and we say yes, but it turns out they can't.* *not when this drunk, anyway. White Wedding in approximately 5/4, anyone? https://t.co/Ydlzy2pJ75 — The Masked Adrian Ogden💙 (@Ade_on_drums) February 3, 2022

Humans : *play gibberish*

Aliens : What did you say about our hive-mother? https://t.co/EwlwnDD0cs — Mobius Tempus (@EnneadGames) February 3, 2022

This is a masterpiece. — Jennifer Kretchmer (@dreamwisp) February 3, 2022

😆 This is why I should not be allowed to communicate with aliens — Gareth L Powell (@garethlpowell) February 3, 2022

How is this so funny? https://t.co/dL1z4a433g — Nicolas Papaconstantinou (@nixsight) February 3, 2022

Hop von Squatch (or Scott) had this suggestion – or perhaps even a dream.

David Lynch should remake it and include the "Alien/Human Dance-Off" that Spielberg wouldn't risk including in the original. — Hop von Squatch (or Scott) (@Hop_Squatch) February 3, 2022

One hundred per cent would watch.

