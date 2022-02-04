Entertainment

Close Encounters of the Third Kind would have a very different outcome if the humans were bad at music

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 4th, 2022

It’s always a joy to catch up with Matt Highton’s creative output, and his latest post is no exception.

He has imagined what it might be like if the humans trying to communicate with the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind were just not up to the musical challenge.

Watch what happens.

He shared the funny edit, suggested to him by @iamkateherron, on Twitter, where people thought it was out of this world.

Hop von Squatch (or Scott) had this suggestion – or perhaps even a dream.

One hundred per cent would watch.

READ MORE

Take a chance on this hilarious ABBA and Star Wars mash-up

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab