People have been compiling an anti-bucket list – 17 of the best/worst suggestions

Life

What’s on your bucket list? Swimming with dolphins? Climbing Everest? Opening a box of tablets at the end that doesn’t contain the instruction leaflet? It’s good to have a dream.

Reddit user u/itchy_18 had a different question for people –

Anti-bucket list. What’s something you’ll never do again?

Some suggestions were practical, some relatable and some tongue-in-cheek.

1.

Bungie jump.. as soon as my feet left the edge all I could think was “well that was stupid”…

halversonjw



2.

Ice fishing. I love fishing in the summer or on vacation. But if I want to drink beer and do nothing I’d rather do it from the comfort of my own home than sitting on a bucket staring at a hole in the middle of a frozen lake.

StyrofoamCueball

3.

Work as a bartender.

butterflyfrenchfry

4.

Falling in love. Because when you truly love somebody your whole inner self and nah I’m kidding. Eating TacoBell before going to the pool.

spicytacos23



5.

Chop habanero peppers without gloves. Then go pee (I’m a dude).

Turnout57

6.

Food challenges. I tried eating a 1kg steak once and almost threw up. That was my first and last food challenge.

p15i

7.

Pour three packets of Pop Rocks into my mouth at once. It was Truth or Dare. I overestimated my strength.

EmpressHelkarth

8.

Buy clothes that don’t fit well in hopes that “someday” I’ll lose weight and be comfortable in them. Just size up, damn it, and be comfortable now!

cheytown88



9.