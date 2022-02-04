An anti-vaxxer tried to school an immunology professor on Question Time and it’s a fabulous watch

Videos

It was a Question Time with a difference on BBC1 on Thursday with a special ‘anti-vaxxer’ edition of the show in which people who had refused to protect themselves against coronavirus were invited to share their views.

And we’re very glad they did because otherwise we wouldn’t have got to watch this exchange which is up there with the most enjoyable 90 seconds of TV this week.

It’s an anti-vaxxer who said the jab had ‘horrific side effects’ and claimed the country was operating ‘with incomplete data’.

He put his points to panellist Professor Robin Shattock, head of the Mucosal Infection and Immunity at Imperial College London’s Medicine department, and it’s quite the watch.

there’s a man on question time, whose qualifications include a philosophy degree, attempting to school a professor of immunology on the yellow card system. fascinating viewing pic.twitter.com/pmO9vATWHy — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 3, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

simply priceless … the gentle shades of smile on the face of the real scientist are glorious — Brontë Woodruff #FBPE #FreeNazanin #ironyrules (@brontewoodruff) February 3, 2022

the breadth of his research includes data taken from a parliamentary select committee in the nineties. Bloody brilliant — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 3, 2022

He’s got a pen too. Strong. — Lino what’s the point? 💙 (@linopolis) February 3, 2022

he said “I’ve looked at the data MYSELF” with his full chest. sensational — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 3, 2022

What I think we should learn from philosophy: 1) Understand the various domains of knowledge and understanding, 2) understand which of them you understand; 3) butt out of the rest. — Prof James Connelly Born 314 ppm (@JamesConne) February 3, 2022

Keep rewinding back to hear him drop “I studied philosophy at university”. Chefs kiss — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 3, 2022

As a man my favourite superpower is the confidence to tell actual experts on subjects of which i know nothing that they’re wrong — Ed (@ebullienteddie) February 3, 2022

@timothy_stanley – ‘although I’m not entirely sure a philosophy degree is going to protect you from covid is it?’ brilliant 😂 — Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) February 3, 2022

And yet the scientist treated him so respectfully. I was in awe. — Charlotte Moroney 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌏 (@charlottemm23) February 3, 2022

To conclude …

I admire confidence but…. https://t.co/rEFpNqpyxe — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 4, 2022

