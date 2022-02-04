19 favourite things people are saying about Boris Johnson right now

News

Spare a thought for – only kidding! – Boris Johnson whose worst week (again) just keeps on getting worse.

As if all this happening yesterday wasn’t bad enough …

Johnson update: ✅ 4 chief advisers quit

✅ Energy prices up 54%

✅ Interest rate rise

✅ Sunak refuses to back Johnson

✅ International law broken on N Ireland

✅ Johnson backtracks on Savile

✅ Inflation heading to 7%

✅ Cost of living help falls flat And that’s just today — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 3, 2022

… another Tory MP has today submitted a letter of no confidence in the beleaguered PM after his outrageous Jimmy Savile slur aimed at Keir Starmer.

While we wait to see exactly how much worse the next seven days will get for Johnson, here are our favourite 19 things people are saying about him right now.

1.

Interestingly, Boris Johnson will be the third Prime Minister in a row brought down by Boris Johnson. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 4, 2022

2.

He’s not going to quit, is he? We’re going to have to lure him out with a trail of other men’s wives. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) February 3, 2022

3.

Johnson wanted this his whole life, he thought it was his destiny to be the greatest Prime Minister this country has ever had & now in a couple of years time he’ll be a ninja kangaroo on The Masked Singer — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 4, 2022

4.

Huge respect for conservatives resigning and defecting. It takes a lot of guts to quit exactly at the moment things become personally embarrassing for you. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 3, 2022

5.

Can't decide if it's funny or infuriating that pundits are professing surprise that Boris Johnson – who has distinguished himself in every job he's ever held by laziness, incompetence and dishonesty – has turned out to be a crap Prime Minister. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 4, 2022

6.

It’s going to end up with just Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries isn’t it. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 3, 2022

7.

Carefully watching my email for the call up to be Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff. I understand it’s now like Jury Service. We’ll all get a crack at it eventually. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) February 4, 2022

8.

9.

A leader without followers is simply a man taking a walk. — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) February 4, 2022

10.