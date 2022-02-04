News

19 favourite things people are saying about Boris Johnson right now

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2022

Spare a thought for – only kidding! – Boris Johnson whose worst week (again) just keeps on getting worse.

As if all this happening yesterday wasn’t bad enough …

… another Tory MP has today submitted a letter of no confidence in the beleaguered PM after his outrageous Jimmy Savile slur aimed at Keir Starmer.

While we wait to see exactly how much worse the next seven days will get for Johnson, here are our favourite 19 things people are saying about him right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2