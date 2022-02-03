These reactions spell out how people feel about the NYT buying Wordle

Entertainment

If ‘Wordle’ isn’t one of the words of the year for 2022, then Susie Dent will have to give someone a piece of her mind, because it’s gone from ‘What’s Wordle?’ a month ago, to it being all over the news and social media.

I wouldn’t usually post these but this is, without question, the worst thing that has ever happened Wordle 226 X/6

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Lily (@l__i_l__y) January 31, 2022

Never doing Wordle again*

229 6/6

*Will do it again tomorrow

⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛

🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — TEE ᗪI᙭IE 🇳🇱🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TeeDixie) February 3, 2022

Not Wordle. Just a cactus. ⬜️⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️

🟩⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️

🟩🟩🟩⬜️🟩

⬜️⬜️🟩🟩🟩

⬜️⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️🟩⬜️⬜️ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 2, 2022

My strategy of starting with a different word each day is beginning to show its flaws. But if I've learned anything from being an American, it's never to change course no matter how catastrophic a policy proves to be. Wordle 224 4/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — John Green (@johngreen) February 1, 2022

One of the things that has made Wordle so popular is that its creator Josh Wardle – we know, we know – refused to let it become an unlimited-play app, so every Wordle player gets the same word on the same day, and woe betide anyone who posts spoilers.

It would appear that the last bastion of all that remains of human decency has fallen. People have accidentally, or deliberately, given away today's Wordle answer. May the lord have mercy on our souls. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) February 2, 2022

A few days ago, Mr Wardle shared some news.

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

The New York Times was clearly thrilled, and so they should be.

The hit game Wordle has been purchased by the New York Times Company for a price "in the low seven figures," the company said. https://t.co/XZhY6kW3mv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2022

The New York Times has purchased Wordle, a popular word game that became a viral sensation in a matter of months. https://t.co/VHMzt6JBde — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) January 31, 2022

A lot of people were unhappy about the deal.

Josh I love you (and Wordle) so much but we all know that the new york times is going to destroy everything that made your game pure and great (free of adverts, paywalls, signins, tracking, etc.) — gay god advanced ™️ (@god_advanced) January 31, 2022

I don’t normally share but… I’m really sad this has been sold. It will inevitably change something that has been such an innocent source of happy distraction. I wish we’d crowd funded it instead. 🙁 Wordle 227 3/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨

🟨🟨🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) February 1, 2022

Of course the guy who created Wordle sold it to the @NYTimes. And of course the New York Times is going to put it behind a paywall some time soon. Because (of course) everything is shit and we can't have anything nice. pic.twitter.com/UtQcCNJHrl — Kevin Bailey (@KevBaile) February 1, 2022

It wasn’t all doom and gloom. Some people were really happy for him, and others simply had jokes to share.

1.

Good for you! What an adventure you have had! https://t.co/7iXhRx8D3O — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 1, 2022

2.

Why are people mad the Wordle guy got paid? Pay the sweet Wordle man! Give him jewels and gold for his glorious letter squares! He got less than half what it could have been worth in a bidding war and he kept it a free game. Shower him with champagne and furs! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 1, 2022

3.

The New York Times bought Wordle. Here's an exclusive inside look at the gameplay of the first answer they've chosen. pic.twitter.com/eOgDTeAiC4 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 31, 2022

4.

I’m happy for Mr. Wordle. He made a game for his partner because she loved word games, then he shared it with all of us for nothing. Now he gets a million unexpected dollars. Because he loved someone! — Caissie (@Caissie) January 31, 2022

5.

Trying to guess the low seven figure Wordle sold for. I type “$1,634,250” into the NY Times website $🟩,⬜⬜🟨, ⬜🟩🟨 https://t.co/a2hxO3fo68 — Alex Blechman (@AlexBlechman) February 1, 2022

6.

if nyt takes wordle away from us remember that all you need to access it for free is the power of imagination and one friend who also likes wordle. become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/6GNYk1yHg3 — rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) February 1, 2022

7.

I'm sad that NYT is buying Wordle, but I'm happy that Mr. Wardle is getting paid. Unfortunately, that never happened to Mr. Crassward, who died penniless on the streets in the early 20th century. — Neil Bhaerman (@NeilAnAlien) January 31, 2022

8.

I’m glad the Wordle guy got paid. He made something that brought a tremendous amount of joy to people, and selling to the New York Times strikes me as one of the least noxious ways he could have gone about it. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 1, 2022

9.

I'm really happy to have somehow curated a timeline that is simultaneously happy the wordle guy got paid and also wants the NYT to fuck off. This is nuance mastery. I'm so proud. — Bree (half of @kitrocha) (@mostlybree) January 31, 2022

10.

The world was divided on Wordle, most loved it, many hated it.

The only thing that could bring us all together was agreeing the NYT will absolutely ruin it. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 1, 2022

11.

The wordle guy gets to walk away with a million dollars and the NYT will probably put it behind a paywall right when everyone stops giving a shit about it, then get zero return on their investment. Seems like a huge win. — tim (@ABigDumbBaby) January 31, 2022

Finally – we’re happy to see Aldi isn’t moping about the whole Cuthbert the caterpillar debacle.

Should have sold Wordle to us, would have made a cracking SpecialBuy — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 1, 2022

