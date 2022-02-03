Entertainment

These reactions spell out how people feel about the NYT buying Wordle

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2022

If ‘Wordle’ isn’t one of the words of the year for 2022, then Susie Dent will have to give someone a piece of her mind, because it’s gone from ‘What’s Wordle?’ a month ago, to it being all over the news and social media.

One of the things that has made Wordle so popular is that its creator Josh Wardle – we know, we know – refused to let it become an unlimited-play app, so every Wordle player gets the same word on the same day, and woe betide anyone who posts spoilers.

A few days ago, Mr Wardle shared some news.

The New York Times was clearly thrilled, and so they should be.

A lot of people were unhappy about the deal.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom. Some people were really happy for him, and others simply had jokes to share.

Finally – we’re happy to see Aldi isn’t moping about the whole Cuthbert the caterpillar debacle.

Source Josh Wardle Image Matthew Sheffield, Pexels on Pixabay