Free speech warrior Toby Young hits out at Stewart Lee for exercising his free speech over Spotify

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2022

Stewart Lee is the latest artist to pull their material from Spotify in protest at the app giving a platform to TV commentator Joe Rogan, who has been sharing misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

He joins, amongst others, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who both suffered from polio as children, making them value vaccines from a personal as well as a social standpoint.

There was a lot of support for the move, with people tweeting comments like these.

Not everyone was supportive, however.

Self described classical liberal Toby Young clambered onto his high horse to *checks notes* deliver a crushing blow to irony.

No doubt he’ll try to squeeze a column out of it, too.

These responses show what people thought of Young’s performative outrage.

James O’Brien delivered the coup de grâce.

These days, you get arrested and thrown in jail if you say Stewart Lee is like the anti-Lenny Bruce, don’t you?

