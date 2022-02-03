News

Nadine Dorries called Boris Johnson’s critics ‘a handful of egos’ and everybody’s irony meters exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2022

As Partygate drags on, with no indication of when the Met might conclude their investigation and yet more allegations emerging, a number of Tory MPs have delivered letters of no confidence in the PM to Sir Graham Brady.

If Brady receives 54 letters there will be a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, but so far there are apparently only about 20, including those from: Tobias Ellwood, Peter Aldous, Andrew Mitchell and David Davis.

On Wednesday, Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes and South Devon, became one of the latest to make his action public.

Boris Johnson’s self-appointed Defender-in-Chief, Nadine Dorries, wasn’t at all pleased. She took to Twitter to make her feelings known.

If you felt a great disturbance in the Force, it’s because millions of irony meters reached their maximum output at once and were suddenly silenced.

Twitter wasn’t silenced, though. These were our favourite reactions.

Adam Bienkov brought the receipts.

R.I.P. those irony meters.

