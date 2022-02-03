Nadine Dorries called Boris Johnson’s critics ‘a handful of egos’ and everybody’s irony meters exploded

News

As Partygate drags on, with no indication of when the Met might conclude their investigation and yet more allegations emerging, a number of Tory MPs have delivered letters of no confidence in the PM to Sir Graham Brady.

It must be Sir Graham Brady's birthday – there's a massive queue of Tory MPs with envelopes forming outside his office.#SueGrayReport #BorisJohnsonOut — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 31, 2022

If Brady receives 54 letters there will be a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, but so far there are apparently only about 20, including those from: Tobias Ellwood, Peter Aldous, Andrew Mitchell and David Davis.

Does Sir Graham Brady release little puffs of white smoke out of his office window when the 54 letters are all in? #JohnsonMustGo — Brendan May (@bmay) February 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes and South Devon, became one of the latest to make his action public.

Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence. — Anthony Mangnall MP (@AnthonyMangnal1) February 2, 2022

Boris Johnson’s self-appointed Defender-in-Chief, Nadine Dorries, wasn’t at all pleased. She took to Twitter to make her feelings known.

If you felt a great disturbance in the Force, it’s because millions of irony meters reached their maximum output at once and were suddenly silenced.

Twitter wasn’t silenced, though. These were our favourite reactions.

I notice my opposite number Nadine Dorries has accused some Tory backbench MPs of “attention seeking”. pic.twitter.com/4tPqUOScRy — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) February 2, 2022

Every time Nad tweets, another letter goes in https://t.co/s2lFt5omDS — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) February 2, 2022

I wish we could level you up. I'd swap you for a stoat. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 2, 2022

I just can’t believe all the MPs making it all about them with their “standards in public life” and their “valuing the importance of honesty and integrity”. So selfish! — Nadine Dorries Parody (@KateF68583078) February 2, 2022

Ah yes, saying Tory critics of Boris Johnson are 'a handful of egos… selfish…doing Labour's work' is definitely going to help https://t.co/lymGSRe5pN — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) February 2, 2022

Can't believe a handful of egos are making it about them rather than the PM's defining mission to spaff platitudes at morons. https://t.co/2UDhGTQpyy — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 2, 2022

"This government is a handful of selfish egos…

It's all about the PM, and it’s really not about helping their constituents…" https://t.co/otZmJKwGOY pic.twitter.com/SOWbB4wbjV — Tony #PleaseWearAMask (@IsntTony105) February 2, 2022

"A handful of egos want to make it all about them." Hello, is that The Irony Helpline? https://t.co/Ko75MdX9Ow — Barry Collins (@bazzacollins) February 2, 2022

This should calm everyone down… https://t.co/sJjQk5qCpx — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) February 2, 2022

Well, you certainly made it all about you on Monday did you? 🍷🍷 — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) February 2, 2022

If there is one thing the current Prime Minister hates its people with big egos and people who behave selfishly https://t.co/wO2IcRNiCy — Chloe Chaplain (@ChaplainChloe) February 2, 2022

Nadine Dorries, who ate ostrich arsehole, live for clicks, is accusing MPs fed up with Johnson of being attention seeking. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 2, 2022

Adam Bienkov brought the receipts.

Nadine Dorries says Conservative MPs who call for the Prime Minister to resign are “a handful of egos [who] want to make it all about them” and are “doing Labours work”. pic.twitter.com/KyWBopBibf — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 2, 2022

R.I.P. those irony meters.

