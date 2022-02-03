Moon denial is a thing now – and this is how to handle it

Life

Reddit’s r/facepalm forum is a collection of things people have done or said – usually on the internet – that are so stupid, it makes people do a facepalm, because somebody needs a slap and violence is unacceptable.

A Redditor named u/Revealed_Jailor reshared this classic of the genre that almost makes flat Earthers look reasonable. Almost.

Game, set and match to Tim.

I love how the rock in the picture is doing exactly what they say rocks don’t do.

Phaseinvert

These people are dumber than that reflective rock.

einhorn_is_parkey

This is what happens when you, “do your own research”.

Street_Peace_8831

I don’t believe in the moon, I think it’s just the back of the sun.

Morticia_Black

So… a lunar eclipse is when the moon needs a new light bulb?

dascott

Finally, along came the voice of reason.

A rock in space? Everyone knows the moon is a giant ball of cheese. It was on that documentary by Wallace and Gromit.

Aok_al

