Moon denial is a thing now – and this is how to handle it
Reddit’s r/facepalm forum is a collection of things people have done or said – usually on the internet – that are so stupid, it makes people do a facepalm, because somebody needs a slap and violence is unacceptable.
A Redditor named u/Revealed_Jailor reshared this classic of the genre that almost makes flat Earthers look reasonable. Almost.
Game, set and match to Tim.
I love how the rock in the picture is doing exactly what they say rocks don’t do.
Phaseinvert
These people are dumber than that reflective rock.
einhorn_is_parkey
This is what happens when you, “do your own research”.
Street_Peace_8831
I don’t believe in the moon, I think it’s just the back of the sun.
Morticia_Black
So… a lunar eclipse is when the moon needs a new light bulb?
dascott
Finally, along came the voice of reason.
A rock in space? Everyone knows the moon is a giant ball of cheese. It was on that documentary by Wallace and Gromit.
Aok_al
Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Screengrab