17 funniest things people said about Nadine Dorries gazing at Boris Johnson
No-one enjoys defending Boris Johnson quite like culture secretary Nadine Dorries. You might remember that car crash interview she gave Channel 4 News in the way of the Sue Gray report.
Or you might remember the car crash interview she gave to Sky News in the wake of the … well, you get the idea.
But just how much she enjoys defending the so-called PM was captured in this snapshot of Dorries gazing at Johnson as he lied about something or other (probably).
And it’s fair to say it prompted comments – lots of comments – and here are our 17 favourites.
Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nadine Dorries looks at me. pic.twitter.com/YOnioAQtNQ
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 2, 2022
The last time I looked at something like that I either married it or ate it. pic.twitter.com/FVh5RIuiQZ
— Claire Meadows (@bookyblonde) February 2, 2022
The look that says ‘you and you alone, on the entire planet, think I am cabinet material ….’ https://t.co/pXv2R9nw4g
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 2, 2022
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 2, 2022
The madness in her eyes. pic.twitter.com/e6anm2M6WE
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 2, 2022
“Is it still raining bodies? I hadn’t noticed.” pic.twitter.com/XaAlPQnxJR
— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) February 3, 2022
I’m not saying there’s something afoot but this is how I looked at my bacon roll this morning pic.twitter.com/CIUrdnH22m
— Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 2, 2022
What Nadine sees.
What the rest of us see. pic.twitter.com/RZnV8DEQDX
— THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 2, 2022
Whoever did this is a genius 👏 pic.twitter.com/TnghS8gcPD
— Andy #RejoinEU 🇪🇺 (@andyhazeldine64) February 2, 2022