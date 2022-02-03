17 funniest things people said about Nadine Dorries gazing at Boris Johnson

Pics

No-one enjoys defending Boris Johnson quite like culture secretary Nadine Dorries. You might remember that car crash interview she gave Channel 4 News in the way of the Sue Gray report.

Or you might remember the car crash interview she gave to Sky News in the wake of the … well, you get the idea.

But just how much she enjoys defending the so-called PM was captured in this snapshot of Dorries gazing at Johnson as he lied about something or other (probably).

And it’s fair to say it prompted comments – lots of comments – and here are our 17 favourites.

1.

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nadine Dorries looks at me. pic.twitter.com/YOnioAQtNQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 2, 2022

2.

The last time I looked at something like that I either married it or ate it. pic.twitter.com/FVh5RIuiQZ — Claire Meadows (@bookyblonde) February 2, 2022

3.

The look that says ‘you and you alone, on the entire planet, think I am cabinet material ….’ https://t.co/pXv2R9nw4g — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 2, 2022

4.

5.

The madness in her eyes. pic.twitter.com/e6anm2M6WE — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 2, 2022

6.

“Is it still raining bodies? I hadn’t noticed.” pic.twitter.com/XaAlPQnxJR — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) February 3, 2022

7.

I’m not saying there’s something afoot but this is how I looked at my bacon roll this morning pic.twitter.com/CIUrdnH22m — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 2, 2022

8.

What Nadine sees. What the rest of us see. pic.twitter.com/RZnV8DEQDX — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 2, 2022

9.