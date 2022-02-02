News

The BBC’s Ros Atkins deconstructing Boris Johnson’s ‘Savile’ jibe at Keir Starmer is an essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2022

You’ll have seen by now as part of his attempt to cling onto his job in the wake of the Sue Gray report, Boris Johnson took the unexpected turn of bringing up Jimmy Savile at the despatch box.

Specifically, he accused Labour leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute the serial sexual abuser.

And despite this being entirely untrue, it has succeed in diverting attention away from other, more important matters. Like Boris Johnson, for instance.

And this two-minute deconstruction of the whole thing by the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins is an essential watch.

Ministers, of course, have continued to refuse to accept it’s untrue, or condemn Johnson for saying it. Michael Gove was at it again this morning.

And these are surely the only responses you need.

Speaking of James O’Brien …

And finally, here’s what Keir Starmer himself had to say.

