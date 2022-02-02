The BBC’s Ros Atkins deconstructing Boris Johnson’s ‘Savile’ jibe at Keir Starmer is an essential watch

News

You’ll have seen by now as part of his attempt to cling onto his job in the wake of the Sue Gray report, Boris Johnson took the unexpected turn of bringing up Jimmy Savile at the despatch box.

Specifically, he accused Labour leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute the serial sexual abuser.

And despite this being entirely untrue, it has succeed in diverting attention away from other, more important matters. Like Boris Johnson, for instance.

And this two-minute deconstruction of the whole thing by the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins is an essential watch.

On Monday, Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of "failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile". But there’s no evidence Sir Keir was involved in the decision not to charge Savile. 2 mins on what’s happened since the allegation was made. Produced by Michael Cox. https://t.co/h4KlIrAiur pic.twitter.com/M61C1oNi0j — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) February 1, 2022

Ministers, of course, have continued to refuse to accept it’s untrue, or condemn Johnson for saying it. Michael Gove was at it again this morning.

"Should Boris Johnson apologise for what he said?"

"No." Michael Gove MP defends claims made by the PM about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in relation to the prosecution of Jimmy Savile. BBC Reality Check: https://t.co/XTFKI12jqd pic.twitter.com/hJoBjSSJYb — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 2, 2022

And these are surely the only responses you need.

Every Conservative MP should watch this. Every Conservative MP should feel deeply uncomfortable. Straight, factual reporting at its most effective. https://t.co/VXs9l619m3 — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) February 1, 2022

There are questions to be asked about parliamentary rules when you can make false accusations without legal implication – like the Saville claim – but you can't actually accuse someone of making false claims without being thrown out. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) February 1, 2022

The smear made against Keir Starmer relating to Jimmy Saville yesterday is wrong & cannot be defended. It should be withdrawn. False and baseless personal slurs are dangerous, corrode trust & can't just be accepted as part of the cut & thrust of parliamentary debate. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 1, 2022

Boris Johnson at 3.45pm: I’ll be more responsible from now on Boris Johnson 5 minutes later: Here’s a Jimmy Savile gag — Matt Forde (@mattforde) January 31, 2022

This man will soon be getting a tap on the shoulder about his forthright reporting of Bunter. https://t.co/vvmiKVuZHe — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 1, 2022

Boris Johnson told a disgusting lie in Parliament yesterday about Sir @Keir_Starmer 'failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.'

He did it to deflect attention from his previous lies about #Partygate .

If a minister lies to the House, he has to resign. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 1, 2022

The Jimmy Saville slur is like the £350m a week. It doesn't matter that it's an appalling lie, he just wants people to talk about it and then it becomes believed. Shameful. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 1, 2022

The Savile lie is the most Trumpish yet, I think. Every sentient Tory MP knows he's lying but they can't call it out without calling Johnson a liar & they can't do that without unhitching themselves from him. The ones who find the courage to do the right thing should be thanked. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 1, 2022

Speaking of James O’Brien …

'Yesterday's scenes in the House of Commons have no place in a functioning democracy': James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's contemptible Jimmy Savile slur against Keir Starmer.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/4cLGXhQKUH — LBC (@LBC) February 1, 2022

And finally, here’s what Keir Starmer himself had to say.

#KayBurley – I didn't understand what the PM was talking about when he brought up Jimmy Savile… what's that about? Keir Starmer – It's a ridiculous slur, peddled by right-wing trolls… he tries to drag everybody into the gutter with him… pic.twitter.com/q6tZPDlQWx — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 1, 2022

READ MORE

People loved Emily Maitlis’s apology for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins