That Nadine Dorries interview with added Rowley Birkin QC is the perfect match.

You’ll remember Nadine Dorries’s car crash of an interview on Channel 4 News earlier this week.

First @pandamoanimum added Catherine Tate’s Lauren on top …

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

And @RichieMcCormack added a bit of Toast of London.

Fixed that Nadie Dorries clip pic.twitter.com/QmvcIV82zT — Richie McCormack (@RichieMcCormack) January 31, 2022

…And now the good people of @TheFastShow1 have done this.

I don’t care what anyone says, Nadine Dorries really is quite compelling here pic.twitter.com/zoDTpw8YYf — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 31, 2022

Perfect match.

