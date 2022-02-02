Videos

That Nadine Dorries interview with added Rowley Birkin QC is the perfect match.

Poke Staff. Updated February 2nd, 2022

You’ll remember Nadine Dorries’s car crash of an interview on Channel 4 News earlier this week.

First @pandamoanimum added Catherine Tate’s Lauren on top …

And @RichieMcCormack added a bit of Toast of London.

…And now the good people of @TheFastShow1 have done this.

Perfect match.

READ MORE

People loved Emily Maitlis’s apology for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries

Source Twitter @TheFastShow1