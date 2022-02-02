That Nadine Dorries interview with added Rowley Birkin QC is the perfect match.
You’ll remember Nadine Dorries’s car crash of an interview on Channel 4 News earlier this week.
First @pandamoanimum added Catherine Tate’s Lauren on top …
As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022
And @RichieMcCormack added a bit of Toast of London.
Fixed that Nadie Dorries clip pic.twitter.com/QmvcIV82zT
— Richie McCormack (@RichieMcCormack) January 31, 2022
…And now the good people of @TheFastShow1 have done this.
I don’t care what anyone says, Nadine Dorries really is quite compelling here pic.twitter.com/zoDTpw8YYf
— TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 31, 2022
Perfect match.
— Phil Woodward 💙 (@therealflopflip) January 31, 2022
