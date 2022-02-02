Simply 23 hilariously timed on-screen graphics to make your day better

Pics

Here’s something to take your mind off the real world for a moment or two.

It alls started when this complication of hilariously timed on-screen graphics went viral on Reddit.

And it got us thinking about the subReddit entirely dedicated to this sort of thing, called ‘Serendipitously Timed Video Graphics’.

And it’s a treasure trove of brilliant TV moments. Here are 23 of the very funniest.

1. Shiny headed seaman presses medal to launch protective orb

(via)

2. Referee takes his final form.

(via)

3. Amazing shoulder morph

(via)

4. Queefing out a world record

(via)

5. It looks like she’s blowing the team away

(via)

6. Entering new year

(via)

7. Football Post-Match Interview Magic

(via)

8. Liz Mcdonald is scared of the sign language man

(via)

9. Red card

(via)

10. Tragedy at the Detroit Grand Prix

(via)

11. Man gets distracted by flashing score

(via)

12. Irish rugby player has an impressive swearing technique

(via)