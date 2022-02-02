These homemade shower settings are highly relatable

Pics

A Reddit user named u/TerpinOne has shared a photo of the diagram their fiancé made to explain the settings on the shower in their AirBnB.

In case that’s not clear, it says this –

1. Everest Mountain Cold

2. The Alps Cold

3. Big Bear Cold

4. Freezer Cold

5. Cold tile Cold

6. Erected Nipple Cold

7. Brimstone Heat

8. Hellfire Heat

9. Brutal Sun Heat

10. Supernova Heat

We love how it goes from ‘Erected [sic] Nipple Cold’ to ‘Brimstone Heat’ with no nuance whatsoever. Highly relatable.

Other Redditors loved the diagram, too.

Considerate, creative, and funny. Your fiancé is a keeper.

Iari_Cipher9

OMG!!! I love this!!!! My house is old and I have this very same problem without the cool and handy guide!!

Shirley_yokidding

I wish to bathe in hellfire, please.

El_Cartografo

Remember kids, erect nipples lead directly to fire and brimstone. You have been warned.

Secondary123098

I’d leave it for the owner to see too lol.

LetMeRespawnAlready

And this is exactly why a gentleman must always have a protractor on hand.

this_is_Winston

Pretty much my experience with any AirBnB shower…some of the new ones are escape room type puzzles.

geddyteddy

How in the heck does the last one not say “You-Hot”? Your partner is a rookie.

memesarepeople2

Someone had their own version of ‘hot’ to share.

You forgot my wife’s setting “melts paint off bathroom walls”

RockRescuer

They might want to consider tiling.

READ MORE

‘My shower control’ is the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week

Source r/funny Image r/funny, kboyd on Pixabay