Foggy glasses, quarantine and anti-maskers – 12 funny tweets about the pandemic

If you’ve been watching proceedings around Westminster, you could be forgiven for assuming that the pandemic is over, but more than 100,000 cases were recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours.

Twitter knows, because it’s still making comments like these.

This looks like Wile E. Coyote trying to catch a hypochondriac Roadrunner: pic.twitter.com/ggYesIb3dX — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) January 24, 2022

Anytime I see someone with a mask and unfogged glasses I bow to them, because I have clearly just met a fucking powerful wizard — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 21, 2022

Hi boss sorry I'm late, we're calendar year 3 into a pandemic and none of this shit matters — Michael sucks (@Home_Halfway) January 10, 2022

Telling my husband he got his days mixed up and my quarantine is actually another day so he doesn't see how messy I've let this room get. — smerobin (@smerobin) January 21, 2022

Who called it an anti-vax march and not The Road To Demask Us — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) January 17, 2022

Have I avoided Covid all this time or am I just exceptionally bad at lateral flow tests — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) January 17, 2022

Has Covid-19 forced you to wear a mask and glasses at the same time? You may be entitled to condensation. — czarcasm (@triniliciousd) January 11, 2022

we’re on day 2 of quarantine after my 6-year-old had a covid exposure at school and this morning’s alarm was, “mom do you think betty white was taller than you? will we die if we drink ocean water? do cats love having sharp claws?” stay tuned to find out how I wake up tomorrow — Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) January 13, 2022

It was during lockdown this time last year that I snuck into this deserted pub car park and found a lamppost and a bin engaged in lively conversation while they thought no one was looking. pic.twitter.com/us0swgMsxF — Kevin Boniface (@_KevinBoniface_) January 18, 2022

i’ll never forget how y’all acted over toilet paper — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) January 19, 2022

Idk about you but I'm never going to read the novel Coronavirus bc fuck that book — Mike Mentalpause (@mentalpause1) January 27, 2022

It's been two years since I heard anyone whistling in public. Come on, Covid, how am I supposed to know who's nonchalant? — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 13, 2022

