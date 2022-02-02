Pics

Boris Johnson’s face when Keir Starmer makes a ‘police interview’ gag is simply sublime

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2022

This could very well be the most satisfying few seconds you spend today.

It’s PMQs – stick with us, please – and the moment Keir Starmer made a fabulous joke at the expense of Boris Johnson and the on-going police investigation into all those Downing Street parties.

The gag is very good but Johnson’s face when it sinks in is even better.

Can’t get enough of that expression.

Source Twitter @itvnews