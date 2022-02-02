Boris Johnson’s face when Keir Starmer makes a ‘police interview’ gag is simply sublime

Pics

This could very well be the most satisfying few seconds you spend today.

It’s PMQs – stick with us, please – and the moment Keir Starmer made a fabulous joke at the expense of Boris Johnson and the on-going police investigation into all those Downing Street parties.

The gag is very good but Johnson’s face when it sinks in is even better.

‘Lots of words, lots of bluster, no answers… that’s not going to work with the police.’ Keir Starmer refers to the police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching gatherings at Downing Street as he attacks the prime minister for raising taxes pic.twitter.com/8UyeHoYJiS — ITV News (@itvnews) February 2, 2022

Can’t get enough of that expression.

Nice from Starmer:

'Lots of words, lots of bluster, no answers'- Starmer sums this whole shitshow up very aptly #PMQs — 🦒 confelicitation 🦒 (@Oh_My_Croft) February 2, 2022

Source Twitter @itvnews