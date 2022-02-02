News

21 funniest things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson’s Ukraine briefing

Poke Staff. Updated February 2nd, 2022

Boris Johnson took time out from refusing to answer any questions about all those Downing Street parties to fly to Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia.

Or, as ITV’s James Mates memorably put it: ‘He had to travel a long way for it but in the middle of a difficult week boris johnson found somewhere that he’s both popular and very welcome.’

We mention this because there was one particular image from the trip – a Johnson briefing with Ukraine’s high command – that caught people’s imagination.

Here are 21 of our favourite funny things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2