21 funniest things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson’s Ukraine briefing

Boris Johnson took time out from refusing to answer any questions about all those Downing Street parties to fly to Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia.

Or, as ITV’s James Mates memorably put it: ‘He had to travel a long way for it but in the middle of a difficult week boris johnson found somewhere that he’s both popular and very welcome.’

We mention this because there was one particular image from the trip – a Johnson briefing with Ukraine’s high command – that caught people’s imagination.

Here are 21 of our favourite funny things people said about it.

1.

So, that’s where we set up the tables, just across from the DJ, bar to the side pic.twitter.com/A1LezXb9VU — . (@twlldun) February 2, 2022

2.

“What about an F?”

“You’ve tried an F, it was wrong”

“But what about an F there?”

“No, look it’s grey, you remember what grey means?”

“Yes, of course, but what about an F there?” pic.twitter.com/KxlnvSBaQo — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 2, 2022

3.

“Set the photo booth up there, beside the dance floor. Band and DJ on the left. And for the love of god, Nadine as far from the bar as possible”

“Prime Minister, this is a map of Ukraine”

“Exactly, so it’s a work event, agreed” — Paul Aidan B (@oh_dear_wadawa) February 2, 2022

4.

“So, we’re in Peppa’s Treehouse and they’re in George’s Fort. How do we get to Grandad Dog’s Garage?” pic.twitter.com/Urslb8ivOr — Archbishop Poet 🗳 (@morrissey2020) February 2, 2022

5.

"And this is where my old chum Biffo ran naked round the firepit while I tried to knock the magnum of Bolly off his head with tennis balls…. but it was absolutely, 100% a work event…" https://t.co/BaAtw4brm2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 2, 2022

6.

So…when the cake attacks, we launch the counter-offensive here? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 2, 2022

7.

8.

“Here. I don’t have any children here.” — John Plunkett (@johnplunkett149) February 2, 2022

9.

“So let’s go over the Valentine’s day logistics one more time, and remember – none of them must meet” pic.twitter.com/Mj4gsTQ8Tk — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) February 2, 2022

10.

"And that's the part that Dominic Raab thinks is North Macedonia." pic.twitter.com/I6rliMa5mN — Oonagh (@Okeating) February 2, 2022

11.