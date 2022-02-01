“What unimpressive things are people idiotically proud of?” -17 of the best (or worst)

Life

It’s good to give yourself credit where it’s due, and nobody falls for that false modesty stuff anyway, but sometimes people are pleased with themselves for things that are – frankly – nothing to be proud of!

Someone named u/surpassingcruelty asked Redditors –

“What unimpressive things are people idiotically proud of?”

These 17 definitely fit the bill.

1.

Name-droppers who try to impress others by mentioning all the important people they claim to know.

Back2Bach

2.

I was in a master’s program with a guy who was extremely proud that he didn’t read. He could, but chose not to. In a master’s degree program.

IITommoII



Via

3.

Brexit.

IITommoII



Via

4.

Drinking a lot.

Slice_lice

5.

How hot or cold you can stand the temperature to be. “You think this is cold! I lived in Snowsville, Iceburg growing up, and this is shorts weather for me!”

EducatedOwlAthena

6.

People bragging about the number of followers they have.

datahogs



Via

7.

Height.

DomingoLee

8.

Owning a purebred dog.

pumkn_eatr



Via

9.