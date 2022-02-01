News

This Nadine Dorries interview goes so well with Catherine Tate it’s uncanny

John Plunkett. Updated February 1st, 2022

You will probably have seen by now the various car crash interviews culture secretary Nadine Dorries has done defending Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report.

There was this one on Channel 4 News with Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

And this one with Mark Austin on Sky News.

And now the great @pandamoanimum over on Twitter has added a little bit of Catherine Tate over the top and it goes so well it’s uncanny.

Brilliant.

And it turns out Catherine Tate’s Lauren isn’t the only memorable comedy character that goes perfectly with that clip.

Source Twitter @pandamoanimum