This Nadine Dorries interview goes so well with Catherine Tate it’s uncanny

You will probably have seen by now the various car crash interviews culture secretary Nadine Dorries has done defending Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report.

There was this one on Channel 4 News with Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

“The Prime Minister tells the truth.” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries defends Boris Johnson after the publication of the Sue Gray report and following Met police reports that they have 300 images pertaining to Downing Street parties. pic.twitter.com/SX2x6TfF40 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 31, 2022

And this one with Mark Austin on Sky News.

And now the great @pandamoanimum over on Twitter has added a little bit of Catherine Tate over the top and it goes so well it’s uncanny.

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

Brilliant.

“Can someone call her parents, please👋🏾” 😂 — Ngozi Enumah (@ngozienumah) January 31, 2022

Fuck sake this is very funny and deeply depressing in equal measure. — Jon Snowboarder (@JonSnowboarder1) January 31, 2022

I don’t understand – I was expecting the clip to have been doctored somehow ? — Food Man #JATSB (@FoodMan_aka) February 1, 2022

And it turns out Catherine Tate’s Lauren isn’t the only memorable comedy character that goes perfectly with that clip.

Fixed that Nadie Dorries clip pic.twitter.com/QmvcIV82zT — Richie McCormack (@RichieMcCormack) January 31, 2022

Follow @pandamoanimum on Twitter over here for lots more of this sort of thing.

