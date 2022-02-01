The pause that follows this unfortunate pronunciation makes it so much better

Videos

The perils of live TV, part 346. This clip of Sky News’s estimable deputy political editor Sam Coates went viral, not so much for the way he pronounced ‘hoped’ but for the pause that came straight after it.

Nice couple of seconds in which @SamCoatesSky is left to dwell on how he delivered the word ‘hoped’. pic.twitter.com/nYWeMk5eV3 — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) January 31, 2022

That was a longer pause than he would presumably have hope-ed for.

So funny this, the way he opens his mouth for 0.1 of a second as he realises his mistake 😂😂😂😂 — boydo (@ChrisBo18831408) February 1, 2022

Didn’t you know? Sky news is entirely delivered in iambic pentameter — Matt Barker (@MattBarpea) January 31, 2022

