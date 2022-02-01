Videos

The pause that follows this unfortunate pronunciation makes it so much better

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

The perils of live TV, part 346. This clip of Sky News’s estimable deputy political editor Sam Coates went viral, not so much for the way he pronounced ‘hoped’ but for the pause that came straight after it.

That was a longer pause than he would presumably have hope-ed for.

Source Twitter @FergusCraig