Life

The mounting fury of this manager at an interviewee who didn’t turn up is quite the read

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

Over on Reddit this manager went viral with their response to a job candidate who didn’t turn up for a job interview.

The interviewee didn’t actually apply for the job – it was set up by a job search site – and their mounting fury is quite something, as shared by HobkinzVG over on Reddit.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘Wait…so a random ass company you never even applied to scheduled an interview with you, didn’t notify you, and got mad because you didn’t come? Am I reading that right?

‘If so that’s craaaaaazzzzyyy.’
captainjack361

‘They did send me a message before with the time and date of an interview wanting to know if I would accept, I hardly check indeed and thought it was spam so I never answered it and I got on today and saw this message. I never agreed to the interview and honestly didn’t see the message at the time.’
HobkinzVG

‘I would reply back: “And I’m glad i didn’t get a job which schedules people without confirming their availability. I can see it now – you call an employee and lie to them about their shift or something much worse. I’ll be notifying indeed that this interview was scheduled without my consent.”’
Fancy_Reputation_869

‘An arguably better response would be “who is this?”’
Horyv

‘I’m gonna be honest here. I don’t think indeed gives a shit.’
HotDinner4782

‘Indeed doesn’t share that info with other employers anyway. The employer only sees their own past notes about candidates—it’s not a reporting system.

‘Source: I’m responsible for screening resumes on Indeed for my company
proletariatpopcorn

‘Honorable? Did you miss an interview to be a samurai?’
DaKlipster2

‘I definitely wouldn’t have missed the interview if it was to be a samurai that’s for sure.’
HobkinzVG

READ MORE

James Blunt had the best response to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax podcast on Spotify

Source Reddit u/HobkinzVG Image Dylan Gillis Unsplash