The mounting fury of this manager at an interviewee who didn’t turn up is quite the read
Over on Reddit this manager went viral with their response to a job candidate who didn’t turn up for a job interview.
The interviewee didn’t actually apply for the job – it was set up by a job search site – and their mounting fury is quite something, as shared by HobkinzVG over on Reddit.
And here’s exactly what people made of that.
‘Wait…so a random ass company you never even applied to scheduled an interview with you, didn’t notify you, and got mad because you didn’t come? Am I reading that right?
‘If so that’s craaaaaazzzzyyy.’
captainjack361
‘They did send me a message before with the time and date of an interview wanting to know if I would accept, I hardly check indeed and thought it was spam so I never answered it and I got on today and saw this message. I never agreed to the interview and honestly didn’t see the message at the time.’
HobkinzVG
‘I would reply back: “And I’m glad i didn’t get a job which schedules people without confirming their availability. I can see it now – you call an employee and lie to them about their shift or something much worse. I’ll be notifying indeed that this interview was scheduled without my consent.”’
Fancy_Reputation_869
‘An arguably better response would be “who is this?”’
Horyv
‘I’m gonna be honest here. I don’t think indeed gives a shit.’
HotDinner4782
‘Indeed doesn’t share that info with other employers anyway. The employer only sees their own past notes about candidates—it’s not a reporting system.
‘Source: I’m responsible for screening resumes on Indeed for my company
proletariatpopcorn
‘Honorable? Did you miss an interview to be a samurai?’
DaKlipster2
‘I definitely wouldn’t have missed the interview if it was to be a samurai that’s for sure.’
HobkinzVG
READ MORE
James Blunt had the best response to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax podcast on Spotify
Source Reddit u/HobkinzVG Image Dylan Gillis Unsplash