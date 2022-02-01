The mounting fury of this manager at an interviewee who didn’t turn up is quite the read

Life

Over on Reddit this manager went viral with their response to a job candidate who didn’t turn up for a job interview.

The interviewee didn’t actually apply for the job – it was set up by a job search site – and their mounting fury is quite something, as shared by HobkinzVG over on Reddit.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘Wait…so a random ass company you never even applied to scheduled an interview with you, didn’t notify you, and got mad because you didn’t come? Am I reading that right? ‘If so that’s craaaaaazzzzyyy.’

captainjack361 ‘They did send me a message before with the time and date of an interview wanting to know if I would accept, I hardly check indeed and thought it was spam so I never answered it and I got on today and saw this message. I never agreed to the interview and honestly didn’t see the message at the time.’

HobkinzVG ‘I would reply back: “And I’m glad i didn’t get a job which schedules people without confirming their availability. I can see it now – you call an employee and lie to them about their shift or something much worse. I’ll be notifying indeed that this interview was scheduled without my consent.”’

Fancy_Reputation_869 ‘An arguably better response would be “who is this?”’

Horyv ‘I’m gonna be honest here. I don’t think indeed gives a shit.’

HotDinner4782 ‘Indeed doesn’t share that info with other employers anyway. The employer only sees their own past notes about candidates—it’s not a reporting system. ‘Source: I’m responsible for screening resumes on Indeed for my company

proletariatpopcorn ‘Honorable? Did you miss an interview to be a samurai?’

DaKlipster2 ‘I definitely wouldn’t have missed the interview if it was to be a samurai that’s for sure.’

HobkinzVG

READ MORE

James Blunt had the best response to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax podcast on Spotify

Source Reddit u/HobkinzVG Image Dylan Gillis Unsplash