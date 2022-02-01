People loved Emily Maitlis’s apology for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries

Celebrity

A little over six months ago Emily Maitlis was reprimanded by BBC bosses for breaching impartiality guidelines by sharing a ‘clearly controversial post’ by Piers Morgan on Twitter.

The Newsnight presenter deleted her post 10 minutes after she shared Morgan’s tweet criticising the government’s response to the coronavirus.

We only mention this because Maitlis has just deleted another RT on Twitter, this time former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart’s take on Nadine Dorries’ car crash of an interview on Channel 4 News.

Here’s what Stewart had to say.

The sheer tawdry Trumpian shabbiness of the whole thing – it is difficult to see how much more of this the party or our political system can survive. https://t.co/YZZpNy7vfF — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 1, 2022

And Maitlis’s (brief) RT.

And the reason we mention all this is because it was followed by an apology from Maitlis which was A++.

And this!

We’re glad that’s all cleared up.

I see what you did there 😉 — Big Sister (@BigSister) February 1, 2022

I thank you for deleting it and I thank you for showing us the tweet that you did not retweet. Keep up the good work @maitlis you're a brilliant journo and have been a voice of sanity over the insanity of the last 6 years — Mike Higgins (@MrMikeHiggins) February 1, 2022

I am not sure Twitter is designed for this level of subtlety. — Tony Bonsignore (@Tony_Bee) February 1, 2022

Source Twitter @maitlis