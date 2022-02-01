Celebrity

People loved Emily Maitlis’s apology for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

A little over six months ago Emily Maitlis was reprimanded by BBC bosses for breaching impartiality guidelines by sharing a ‘clearly controversial post’ by Piers Morgan on Twitter.

The Newsnight presenter deleted her post 10 minutes after she shared Morgan’s tweet criticising the government’s response to the coronavirus.

We only mention this because Maitlis has just deleted another RT on Twitter, this time former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart’s take on Nadine Dorries’ car crash of an interview on Channel 4 News.

Here’s what Stewart had to say.

And Maitlis’s (brief) RT.

And the reason we mention all this is because it was followed by an apology from Maitlis which was A++.

And this!

We’re glad that’s all cleared up.

