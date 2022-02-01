An old clip of Boris Johnson has resurfaced to explain absolutely everything about the government

News

Since the release of an update by Sue Gray, we know that the Met Police are investigating 12 parties connected to the government, including one in the PM’s own flat.

12 out of 16 parties needing investigation by the police, the absolute fucking party animal — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

Johnson’s statement on the report in the House of Commons threw fuel on the flames, rather than damping them down.

Boris Johnson at 3.45pm: I’ll be more responsible from now on Boris Johnson 5 minutes later: Here’s a Jimmy Savile gag — Matt Forde (@mattforde) January 31, 2022

High drama as Ian Blackford repeatedly says that the PM has "misled" the house. Speaker demands retraction and removes SNP leader from the House of Commons. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2022

Theresa May ruining Boris life like he’s a Windrush pensioner 🔥 — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) January 31, 2022

Maya Angelou said “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Boris Johnson has shown us who he is at every opportunity, and this old clip is one of those occasions.

Straight from the horse’s mouth… I f*cking rue the rotten system that let this abomination anywhere near our politics pic.twitter.com/XLUFUeFrnR — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 28, 2022

In the episode of BBC Parliament’s BOOKtalk from 2006, Johnson told Mark D’Arcy –

“You shell them, you pepper the media, pepper their positions with so many gaffes that they’re confused.”

If anyone was surprised, they hid it well, and we’d like them to get in touch because we have a bridge to sell them.

The secret to my success:

"make so many gaffes that no-one knows which one to concentrate on" pic.twitter.com/O3WmeGM8zc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 28, 2022

For anyone in any doubt pic.twitter.com/vOTfUyr6Oo — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 29, 2022

Johnson literally telling you that his strategy is to keep you distracted and angry by creating new things to be outraged by as often as possible. This manufactured outrage cycle keeps us demoralised and paralysed to do anything against them. He lies, tells you he lies. Oh dear https://t.co/fxDn0muQFF — Joshr. humanist, progressive, european (@joshr) January 28, 2022

Gets harder with every passing day to remember how to express myself without swearing. So sick of this. https://t.co/zcwVsgBVp0 — Anne McLaughlin SNP MP (@AnneMcLaughlin) January 29, 2022

Like a Shakespeare soliloquy so the audience can see what's coming. Reader, we saw him coming. https://t.co/9xTTj9PRyP — Rachel Delahaye Lefever (@RachelDelahaye) January 29, 2022

Also: the absolute smirk at the end. Even though he’s giving his own game away, he thinks it’s so clever he just has to brag about it. pic.twitter.com/LlujNNpVRo — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) January 29, 2022

Stop me if I've tweeted this a thousand times before, but it's all so "What Would Donald Trump Do?" https://t.co/mkmt1mZRLy — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) January 29, 2022

To sum up –

Anyone who is surprised by his behaviour hasn't been listening to him his entire, pathetic career. https://t.co/rIOOwC42L5 — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 29, 2022

