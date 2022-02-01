News

An old clip of Boris Johnson has resurfaced to explain absolutely everything about the government

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 1st, 2022

Since the release of an update by Sue Gray, we know that the Met Police are investigating 12 parties connected to the government, including one in the PM’s own flat.

Johnson’s statement on the report in the House of Commons threw fuel on the flames, rather than damping them down.

Maya Angelou said “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Boris Johnson has shown us who he is at every opportunity, and this old clip is one of those occasions.

In the episode of BBC Parliament’s BOOKtalk from 2006, Johnson told Mark D’Arcy –

“You shell them, you pepper the media, pepper their positions with so many gaffes that they’re confused.”

If anyone was surprised, they hid it well, and we’d like them to get in touch because we have a bridge to sell them.

To sum up –

READ MORE

Theresa May’s blistering takedown of Boris Johnson was simply brutal – 15 favourite responses

Source BBC Image Screengrab