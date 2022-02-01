Ed Balls skewering Dominic Raab with his own words over ‘Partygate’ is a supremely satisfying watch

News

A fabulous moment on Good Morning Britain today when deputy prime minister – ha! – Dominic Raab was at pains to point out that he never saw any partying going on in Downing Street when he was filling in for Covid-struck Boris Johnson.

Former shadow chancellor turned bloke on the telly Ed Balls, who was presenting alongside Susanna Reid, had the perfect follow-up question and it’s simply beautifully done.

‘Did you see parties underway in Downing Street when you were in charge?’ Dominic Raab says he didn’t see any parties when he was covering for Boris Johnson while he had COVID. @edballs questions why there were parties when Boris Johnson was in office if that’s the case. pic.twitter.com/LQZPjYvTyc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 1, 2022

Boom.

Ed Balls has done Raab like a kipper there.pic.twitter.com/SKC22Kxmw6 — The Wilderness Years (@wildernessyrs) February 1, 2022

Funcking half wit just dropped big dog innit then tried to back track

Well done Ed Balls — jimsky007 (@jimsky007) February 1, 2022

Quite brilliant. Ed Balls took Raab apart by NOT accusing him of anything. And Raab fell right in there. https://t.co/zegkiDDEI9 — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 1, 2022

Raab describing it as a “guileful” question is absolutely right. Cunningly intelligent.

Brilliant question. — Nathan E. (@ethannathorne) February 1, 2022

Ed Balls properly Columbo's Raab here https://t.co/eYJvSIQ4OJ — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) February 1, 2022

Can’t believe I am saying this BUT kudos to @edballs for the last question he put to @DominicRaab about his leadership (when he was covering for the PM) vs @BorisJohnson. Even Raab couldn’t turn it around despite trying so hard as it was true. — RojaJalilian (@RojaJalilian) February 1, 2022

To conclude …

Captured the moment when Raab realises what he’s done – the happiness on Balls’ face is priceless. And Susanna Reid’s “really” face completes a glorious triptych. pic.twitter.com/mtxie5TLlN — Alpine Migrant (@robinkellett) February 1, 2022

READ MORE

It looks like Nadine Dorries is rowing a boat during her car crash Sky News interview and it’s just fabulous

Source Twitter @GMB