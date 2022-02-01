News

Ed Balls skewering Dominic Raab with his own words over ‘Partygate’ is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 1st, 2022

A fabulous moment on Good Morning Britain today when deputy prime minister – ha! – Dominic Raab was at pains to point out that he never saw any partying going on in Downing Street when he was filling in for Covid-struck Boris Johnson.

Former shadow chancellor turned bloke on the telly Ed Balls, who was presenting alongside Susanna Reid, had the perfect follow-up question and it’s simply beautifully done.

Boom.

To conclude …

