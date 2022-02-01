This dragon versus knight sketch is simply the funniest takedown of NFTs

Entertainment

Not only does comedian Adrian Bliss have a costume collection that would be the envy of the Royal Shakespeare Company, but he has a unique approach to sketch writing and a wicked fourth wall-breaking side eye. There’s really nobody like him.

His TikToks often feature biblical or historic themes and we recommend you go and check them out, but watch this knight versus dragon sketch first – you might learn something.

With crypto currency and NFTs being huge talking points right now, this could prove very useful information – and even if you don’t need to know that stuff, it’s still very funny. Imagine if he turned it into an NFT. #Meta

Adrian also posted it on Twitter, where it got a lot of reactions like these.

This is probably one of the best explanation sketches on what NFT is I've seen. https://t.co/8RcdLeZdEj — M (@MuniraMustaffa) January 30, 2022

Now here is a clear blockchain use case… https://t.co/ZAX7pRfQis — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) January 30, 2022

Brilliant comedian. So much humor in 30 second bits. — A compassionate vegan mom.🌱🐈🐕🐷🐄🐘❤️🇺🇸 (@girija_venkat) January 29, 2022

This is genius 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gZVr1WukL0 — Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) January 29, 2022

Maayaa – @delmiyaa – asked a question.

How can one human being be so funny? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Fs0c59kjPL — Maayaa (@delmiyaa) January 29, 2022

We’d like to know the answer to that, too.

