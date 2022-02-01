Entertainment

This dragon versus knight sketch is simply the funniest takedown of NFTs

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

Not only does comedian Adrian Bliss have a costume collection that would be the envy of the Royal Shakespeare Company, but he has a unique approach to sketch writing and a wicked fourth wall-breaking side eye. There’s really nobody like him.

His TikToks often feature biblical or historic themes and we recommend you go and check them out, but watch this knight versus dragon sketch first – you might learn something.

@adrianbliss Crypto Dragon #comedy #crypto #dragon ♬ original sound – Adrian Bliss

With crypto currency and NFTs being huge talking points right now, this could prove very useful information – and even if you don’t need to know that stuff, it’s still very funny. Imagine if he turned it into an NFT. #Meta

Adrian also posted it on Twitter, where it got a lot of reactions like these.

Maayaa – @delmiyaa – asked a question.

We’d like to know the answer to that, too.

