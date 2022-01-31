A Tory MP stepping in human poo in Kent’s lorry park is the perfect metaphor for Brexit

News

On a fact-finding mission to assess the lack of facilities for lorry drivers in the Farage Garage Kent, the chairman of the Select Committee on Transport, Huw Merriman, got an instant and very unpleasant demonstration when he stepped off the minibus into human poo.

An MP on a fact-finding mission to Kent regarding post-Brexit lorry chaos learned about the impact first-hand when he stepped in human poo in a layby. That and more from @PaulOnPolitics here… https://t.co/AWdhT9V6sG — KentOnline (@Kent_Online) January 28, 2022

We don’t want to know how it was identified as human poo, thank you very much, but warnings that the Brexit red tape and lack of customs officials could turn the Garden of England into a giant toilet have been around for years, and were brushed off as Project Fear.

We suspect Mr Merriman won’t have been able to brush the crap off his shoes quite as easily.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

2016: Brexit will improve your lives

2022: Someone did a poo in a lay-by and I trod in the poo https://t.co/hXSxkCYfaq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 29, 2022

2.

Huw Merriman MP steps in poo in Kent layby on Brexit lorry trip Welcome to Boris Johnson’s “golden age”https://t.co/UX7iYxUdj4 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 29, 2022

3.

The Tory MP accidentally stepping in human excrement while in Kent to see the massive lorry queues is such an on the nose metaphor for Brexit, I’m struggling to believe it really happened. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) January 29, 2022

4.

What a terrible thing to happen to a Tory MP………….😂https://t.co/AnHTYuIGPW — Robert Bob 3.5% #FBPE #RejoinEU. #FBPA (@MrRobertBob1) January 29, 2022

5.

What a terrible thing to happen to a human poo… https://t.co/HjRR4KCIqb — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 29, 2022

6.

He will now be known as Poo Merriman https://t.co/oMjYvkjkMu — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 30, 2022

7.

8.

Finally, we have identified a tangible benefit of Brexit. pic.twitter.com/FJji33THFW — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 29, 2022

9.

Kent, the toilet of Europe. Well Done Farridge. https://t.co/QTksXSSBtK — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) January 29, 2022

10.

If you've ever tried to wipe a Tory MP off your poo, you'll know how disgusting this is. https://t.co/zoAHF3bHgr — Tripe Marketing Board (@TripeUK) January 29, 2022

11.

Here comes the shitstepper, murderer

I'm the lyrical gangster, murderer

Pick up the crew inna layby area, murderer

Still love you like that, murderer https://t.co/iQHpJG5Mqn — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) January 30, 2022

12.

I told you it would be a shitshow. It’s now literally a shitshow. https://t.co/bMedyleApC — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 29, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

Turd Country Status.

https://t.co/YiO5cumO7e — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 29, 2022

Source Kent Online Image BarneyElo and Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay