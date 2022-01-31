News

A Tory MP stepping in human poo in Kent’s lorry park is the perfect metaphor for Brexit

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2022

On a fact-finding mission to assess the lack of facilities for lorry drivers in the Farage Garage Kent, the chairman of the Select Committee on Transport, Huw Merriman, got an instant and very unpleasant demonstration when he stepped off the minibus into human poo.

We don’t want to know how it was identified as human poo, thank you very much, but warnings that the Brexit red tape and lack of customs officials could turn the Garden of England into a giant toilet have been around for years, and were brushed off as Project Fear.

We suspect Mr Merriman won’t have been able to brush the crap off his shoes quite as easily.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Kent Online Image BarneyElo and Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay