Three cats plus one fly equals comedy gold

There’s nothing quite like a stray fly to catch the attention of a cat – apart from their owner’s fish dinner, a stray thread on someone’s sleeve or the shiny reflection of a watch.

These three lively kitties were very much in sync when they spotted an intruder from their window sill vantage point – until the end.

Patiently awaiting the sky raisin’s descent.

Front_Butt_69

You can tell shit’s about to get real when all the tails stop.

anne–hedonia

I swear cat tails have their own brain.

Ladyingreypajamas

They’re beyond excited and I so love it. The tails chico, they never lie!

i_live_in_wonderland

Super interesting how they all stopped wagging their tails at the exact same time, with 2 of them also jumping at the exact same moment.

ValC19

What in the cat heaven is this place?!

RockyDify

A Reddit user named u/Unostril came up with this tagline for when it’s turned into a blockbuster.

1 fly, 3 cats, 1 brain cell. Find out this summer on abc.

Source r/AnimalsBeingDerps Image Screengrab