Three cats plus one fly equals comedy gold
There’s nothing quite like a stray fly to catch the attention of a cat – apart from their owner’s fish dinner, a stray thread on someone’s sleeve or the shiny reflection of a watch.
These three lively kitties were very much in sync when they spotted an intruder from their window sill vantage point – until the end.
Patiently awaiting the sky raisin’s descent.
Front_Butt_69
You can tell shit’s about to get real when all the tails stop.
anne–hedonia
I swear cat tails have their own brain.
Ladyingreypajamas
They’re beyond excited and I so love it.
The tails chico, they never lie!
i_live_in_wonderland
Super interesting how they all stopped wagging their tails at the exact same time, with 2 of them also jumping at the exact same moment.
ValC19
What in the cat heaven is this place?!
RockyDify
A Reddit user named u/Unostril came up with this tagline for when it’s turned into a blockbuster.
1 fly, 3 cats, 1 brain cell. Find out this summer on abc.
Source r/AnimalsBeingDerps Image Screengrab